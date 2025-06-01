A young man who moved out of his parents' house to live alone is now complaining about adulthood bills

In one of the videos he shared online, he told people he was yet to furnish the apartment he rented after two months

The son relived how his mother's food was always available for him when he was still with his parents

A Nigerian man who made a move to become independent of his parents has shared how he is doing in life.

He showed off an apartment he had rented after moving out of his parents' place, and how bare it still looked two months later.

Renting apartment in Nigeria

The man (@big.emmyy) had only been able to get a TV and a PS5, both of which were on the floor, as there was no shelf for them. His sound system was also beside the TV.

In a hilarious caption, he advised people against moving out of their father's house and should rather continue eating freely under their parents.

He said:

"If you like no sit down for your papa house make you dey chop. It's been 2 months since I moved into this apartment and this is what my sitting room still looks like."

Man misses home after moving out

In another TikTok clip, the man talked about how he missed his mother's cooking. He spoke about how adulthood comes with demanding bills that stress him.

A part of his caption read:

"I'm not settled. Small thing, I'm already thinking about life. Is this how adulthood is? Ahhhhhh!"

Watch one of his videos below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joyce|ONDOLash Artist said:

"My younger brother left home to rent a apartment ,he’s in the most brokeness days ,I went to his side bro hardly eat two times in a day ,I feel for him I really,He always call my mum for assistance I pray God make a way for me so I can do duties as big sister,I really want to take care of my younger brother,He called me for assistance this afternoon but I can’t even afford it ,Not yet left home cause I’m not financially stable yet ,Leaving home isn’t easy expecially without Support,God bless and heal every broken heart."

Olami_de said:

"Ac=310,000, plastic chair 6000 per one fan 90k i no go talk too much sha."

African Bestie said:

"To first pay rent no be problem oo,na to renew am be the big problem."

Damilola said:

"Lmao, welcome bro, two years now, nothing dey sitting room, about to pack out sef."

capital money said:

"Your own nah 2 months my guy don Dey one year nothing Dey parlor."

greatgoelo said:

"Just imagine dem dey bill me 300k for curtains, yesterday for new Benin, market. May God help us."

Lady rents house, no furniture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Blessing Chukwuma, stated that she had used all her savings to rent a house in Lagos state.

She also lamented that she had no more money to furnish the house. A video showed she was in an empty room.

