A disturbing case of domestic violence unfolded in Kano as a man allegedly bit his wife during a heated dispute over her attending an event

The couple brought their grievances to light on the local radio show "Baba Suda" after legal proceedings had already begun

While the husband pleaded for another chance in court, the wife stood her ground, citing fear and mistreatment as reasons for refusing reconciliation

A dramatic case of domestic violence has emerged in Kano, where a man allegedly bit his wife on the cheek during a violent altercation.

The incident, which has sparked outrage, was revealed when the couple appeared on the popular local radio program “Baba Suda” after facing legal proceedings.

Court has adjourned the case of domestic violence in the hope of a possible mediation before next hearing.

Source: Original

However, the husband pleaded for reconciliation, asking the court to give him another chance to make things right.

According to the husband, the argument began when he attempted to prevent his wife from attending a DJ party, claiming such gatherings were inappropriate.

“I told her not to go because these parties lead to immoral behavior," he said. "

As her husband, I have the right to stop her from going to places that could ruin our marriage."

Wife disputes husband's version of story

However, the wife offered a different account, insisting she was only planning to attend a family wedding to get food.

"We hadn’t eaten in over a day, I was going to the wedding to bring back food for both of us. He misunderstood and thought I was going to a DJ party,” she explained.

The dispute quickly escalated into physical violence. The husband alleged that his wife bit him first, leaving him with no choice but to retaliate.

“She attacked me, so I defended myself," he claimed.

"I didn’t mean to hurt her badly, but she left me with no option."

The wife, however, denied initiating the violence.

She said:

"He was the one who grabbed me and bit my cheeks, I was only trying to explain myself, but he wouldn’t listen."

During the court hearing, the wife firmly stated that she would not return to her husband’s home, citing fear and mistreatment.

“I can’t go back to that house after what he did to me," she said.

However, the husband pleaded for reconciliation, asking the court to give him another chance to make things right.

The court agreed to adjourn the case to June 5th to allow further deliberation and the possibility of mediation.

Kano Groom lands in jail because of dowry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a controversial wedding has sparked reactions in Gamadan village, Kura Local Government Area of Kano State, after a man, Mustapha, presented a pair of eyeglasses worth N1,500 as dowry for his bride.

The marriage ceremony, presided over by an Imam, was reportedly attended by only five persons.

Among those in attendance, include the bride, the groom, two representatives, one for each party, and the officiating cleric. However, the unusual dowry choice landed them in legal trouble as they were arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Kura, presided over by Justice Muhammad Isah.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng