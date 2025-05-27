A man has lamented the bad treatment he received at the hands of his wife, who did not invite him to his step-daughter's graduation

According to the man, he has been the one taking care of his step-daughter's financial needs, including paying her school fees

However, when it was time for her to graduate, he was not invited to the graduation ceremony, a development that broke his heart

A man has shared the heartbreaking story of how his wife treated him badly despite all the good things he did.

According to the man, his wife has a daughter with another man, and he has been the one taking care of the girl.

The man said he cared for the girl since she was a child. Photo credit: Getty Images/Westend61 and kali9.

Source: Getty Images

In a story he shared in Proud Black Fathers, a Facebook page, the man said he even paid the girl's school fees.

However, he lamented that when it was time for the girl to graduate, he was not invited to the ceremony

He wrote:

"I need to get something off my chest. Yesterday, my stepdaughter graduated and I wasn’t invited. I’ve been in her life since she was 4 months old. Married her mother when she turned 2. I’ve been there, consistent, showing up, providing loving her like my own. But come graduation day, I wasn’t given a seat. They told me there were only eight tickets."

According to the heartbroken man, his wife told him that there were not enough tickets for the graduation event, and so, he was left out.

What was more painful for him was that his wife shared the eight tickets to her family members.

He said:

"Let me tell you who made the list: My wife, her two sisters, her biological dad, her uncle, her grandma, her aunt, and her boyfriend, eight tickets… and I wasn’t one of them."

As revenge, the man who said he is a truck driver said he is not going to continue taking care of the girl.

He said since she is now a graduate, she should start paying her own bills.

His words:

"I’ve been sitting with that pain all day. I took time off work three days gone. I drive trucks. That’s money and time I can’t get back. And still, I got left out. So today, I made some decisions. I removed her from my car and health insurance. Took her off everything I’d been covering. Told her mother: since she’s grown and graduated, she can go stay with her father the one she made room for over me. Now there’s tension in my house. Emotions are high. But I’m standing on what I feel. Because the truth is so I’m hurt. Not mad. Just deeply, genuinely hurt. I don’t need applause. I just needed to speak my truth. Thanks for listening."

The man said he was left out in the invitation but others were invited by his wife. Photo credit: Getty Images/Olga Dobrovolska.

Source: Getty Images

Facebook reactions as man was not invited to his step-daughter's graduation

Deborah Miracle said:

"I believe he was more hurt at the betrayal of it all and going behind his back. Tickets are given the week of graduation. He took off work for three days thinking he was going to be included but nobody told him. Even the wife did not include him or put her foot down. I don’t blame him at all."

Xoliswa Xolly said:

"Your wife is cruel, she doesn't deserve a good man like you how could she do this to you after everything you have done for her daughter she doesn't appreciate the love you give her daughter and all the things you've done."

