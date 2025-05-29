The CEO of Educare, Alex Onyia, has expressed delight after he got a call from Labour Party's 2023 Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

According to Alex, the call left him in awe as it was unexpected, adding that he treasures every word the former Anambra governor said to him

He shared what Obi told him, and his post earned him the admiration of many people on X (formerly Twitter)

Alex Onyia, the CEO of Educare, has informed his followers on X that he received an unexpected phone call from Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State.

An excited Alex, one of those invited by JAMB to review the results of the 2025 UTME that were first released, said he treasures everything Obi said to him.

What Peter Obi told Alex

Alex said the ex-governor reminded him about the importance of a good name, adding that money will go as well as everyone on earth, but a good name remains forever.

Alex stated that Nigeria has the greatest potential on the African continent and urged everyone to contribute their quota to make it work. Alex wrote:

"I got a call this evening from Peter Obi. It was a surprise, and I treasure every word he said to me.

"He reminded me that a good name is worth more than silver and gold. Money will come and go, we will all die someday but a good name will live forever.

"Nigeria has the greatest potential in Africa and let’s all contribute our quote to make it work."

People commend Alex Onyia

@fredisoh said:

"Thank you, Alex for all you have been doing for the advancement of education in Nigeria. My daughter was allocated 127 marks in the last JAMB UTME exam but got 252 marks in the re-sit exam. JAMB almost crushed her dream of inheriting my Law Chambers and my Legal Practice."

@Omobabarilli said:

"This is what I mean when I say, "Government alone cannot right the ship of Nigeria." We as the citizens need to stand up(constructively) when lapses occur. It's not just about abusing the government. I commend you, sir, and hope I, too, will have the courage to do so."

@Theadvocatez said:

"Peter Obi is one of us but he was created differently from all of us.

"He conquered greed and jealousy from the womb.

"I bless the bed where he was conceived and the womb that carried him for 9 months.

"This prayer is for you too Mr Alex, you are the man of the year."

@OgbonnaBOgbonna said:

"You don't know how my family take you when I explained to them who was behind the fight for my siblings, 4 of them my sister and cousin would've stayed this year b/c intentionally glitch.

"There previous scores was 156, 140, 120 and 167 but now having 240, 204, 250, 270.

"Thank you."

@femiwole said:

"Well done, Alex.

"It's great that you said this yourself before some political rat will "leak" the conversation to discredit your good work."

@AdekunleOderind said:

"There are many children that will rise tomorrow as a, result of your contribution to their success today. They will look back and tell the tales of how a man gave them hope of restoring their education when he stood up for them and demanded their exams must be reviewed. Kudos to you sir."

JAMB invites Alex Onyia to UTME review

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had invited Alex Onyia to the review of the 2025 UTME results.

Alex informed his followers on X about the invite and called for calm, expressing optimism that something positive would come out of the UTME review. A part of his tweet read:

"...After our review, I will publicly share my findings. If you have been troubled, keep calm. I’m hopeful that something positive will come out of it. You burnt candles, had sleepless nights, had high hopes. We will not fail you!"

