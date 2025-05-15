An ex-banker has become a homeowner and celebrated the feat with his former work colleague, who is now a US citizen

The US citizen amplified his ex-colleague's achievement on Facebook, along with messages he sent him

In the text, the former banker said he used to save money from his salary before he lost his bank job and mentioned how much he earned

Mixed reactions have followed the story of an unidentified former bank worker who has built a house.

Innocent Tino, a US-Nigerian who shared the story on Facebook, said that he used to work in the same bank as the new house owner.

"So a former colleague we both worked together in the bank sent me this," Innocent wrote while posting the message his ex-colleague sent him.

Innocent also posted pictures of the house he was sent.

Ex-banker's salary generates reactions

In the text, the ex-banker said his salary was N25k at the bank before he lost his job. He got another job afterwards, with a salary of N50k.

The man noted that he had a savings culture which has helped him over the years, adding that he currently saves daily with Piggyvest and doesn't solely depend on his salary. His message read:

"Good morning Mr Innocent, PH bank my salary was 25k. I was saving 10k when I lost the job 2015 I got other job salary 50k I was saving 30k, 70k saving 50k, 156k now I'm doing daily saving on Piggyvest I don't depend on salary alone am selling drinks and buscuits in the office. Today am in my house."

People doubted the ex-banker's story.

People doubt ex-banker's story

Oluchi Christian said:

"Was he not paying rent?

"What about feeding and transportation.

"En mumsy nkor or poppy.

"If married were the kids not eating.

"There is no way this could be true even if en no buy the land."

John PapaLit said:

"The Grace of doing things without a setback.

"Thank Goodness nothing bad happened during his saving days.

"Na God run am if the tori legit."

Olushesi Rotimi said:

"It's possible but a lot of false narratives were embedded in this write up. It is like the writer had no bills to pick and not even eating that was why the writer could save almost 75% of the salary. If the writer is a woman well it's possible but she has to have other side hustle that pay big."

Chibuike Okonkwo said:

"Since January till now I never save dim, na only my life I fit save 😂.

"This guy can save the world ooo😂🤣."

Onwa Chimelu Eze said:

"He should tell us other illegal deal he did while working.

"Na Naija all of us dey and we no how the system works bro.

"Congratulations to him anyway."

Amosu Abisola Samson said:

"The guy no get family, the guy na orphan, or na only him dey exist, well congratulations dear."

