An arts student celebrated as she was one of 379,000 candidates to retake the UTME after an error caused failures

The arts student improved her score from 159 to 280 after rewriting the exam, and shared the breakdown of both results

She expressed gratitude and hope for admission, scoring high marks in English, Igbo, Government, and Literature

A Nigerian girl celebrated as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released her result after she rewrote her UTME.

JAMB ordered that 379,000 candidates should retake the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) after an error resulted in their failure.

A Nigerian girl’s new 2025 UTME result sparks reactions as she got 83 in Igbo. Photo: Maskot, JAMB Girl's photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The girl, identified as Brown Mandy on Facebook, was one of the candidates who cried and felt bitter after she scored 159 the first time.

After rewriting the exam, the arts student shared her joy after achieving a higher aggregate score than she had scored in the previous examination.

Girl cried after seeing first score

In a Facebook post, the girl shared how she felt after seeing her first result, saying that she cried because she knew it wasn't hers.

After rewriting, she displayed her new result, which showed that her new score was 280.

She said:

“From 159 to 280, God is the greatest. When I saw my first result, I cried because I knew it was not my result, I couldn't tell my parents. I searched online to know which university can accept such a score, I was very bitter.

“As God may have it, Jamb decided to reschedule the affected candidates, I was excited and at the same time scared. I was excited because it was rescheduled/ I was scared because how I wan take read 4 subjects within 24 hrs? So I tried my best to read the most important topics that may come out.

“As God may have it, last last I scored 280, I'm very grateful to God. I pray that admission will be our portion this year, AMEN.”

The girl got 61 in English, 83 in Igbo, 68 in Government and 68 in Literature.

See both results below:

A Nigerian girl who cried when she scored 159 shows her new result after rewriting. Photo: Brown Mandy

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail girl’s UTME results after resit

Victory Friday said:

"I wrote Igbo and got 80/100, u don't know something doesn't mean that it doesn't exist."

Victor Onu said:

"83 in Igbo is really inspiring. Congratulations."

Danny Bobo Nams said:

"You are playing with ur future."

Chijioke Nwogu said:

"Please what course are you aspiring??"

In a related story, a science student scored 360 after a JAMB error made her score 148 at first.

15-year-old scores 339, eyes UNILORIN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 15-year-old Victor Jonah Febuins scored an impressive 339 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Victor, a science student at Deeper Life High School, Jalingo, Taraba state, chose Biomedical Engineering at the University of Ilorin as his first choice.

He shared the reason why he chose the course while registering for his examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng