A Nigerian girl, Ajala Mary Fikayo, celebrated as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released her result after she rewrote her UTME.

JAMB ordered that 379,000 candidates should retake the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) after an error resulted in their failure.

A Nigerian girl who fell sick when she first scored 142 showed her new result after rewriting. Photo: @oluwafikayomi24q, JAMB

Source: TikTok

Fikayo was one of the candidates who fell sick after she scored 142 the first time. She stated that the sickness made her look lean and lose weight.

As a result, she was so happy when she found out that she was part of the students who were ordered by JAMB to retake the 2025 UTME examination.

After rewriting the exam, the lady shared her joy with online followers after achieving a higher aggregate score than she had scored in the previous examination.

A girl displayed her new UTME result after scoring more than what she prayed for during the Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: Klais Vedfelt. Photo for illustration use only.

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTok video by @oluwafikayomi24q, the girl displayed her new result, which showed that her new score was 232.

She said:

“I wrote the first jamb and this is the result. I was so sad at work. I fell sick and was so lean. I was weak and sad. JAMB rescheduled me. I was so happy.”

She stated that during the Hallelujah Challenge, the score she wanted was 230, but after the resit, she scored 232.

Francis got 52 in English, 69 in Economics, 55 in Government and 56 in CRS.

She said:

“My result now. Good God.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail girl’s UTME results after resit

The girl's video went viral on TikTok and had over 21,000 views, as many who saw it shared their similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Ronnie leo said:

"Twinnie we need to be friends. Same score after I scored 176."

@Luxe Cake's & Scents said:

"My prayer points was 200 God showed me mercy and gave me 223."

@Ify Rejoice said:

"Congrats. God is great. I did my own video too.Y'all should go view and like. From 171 to 241."

@HE IS AYO said:

"Nah my throwback jamb score 230 you get"

@Iyanu Melody said:

"Congratulations, dear."

In a related story, a science student scored 360 after a JAMB error made her score 148 at first.

15-year-old Deeper Life student scores 339

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 15-year-old Victor Jonah Febuins scored an impressive 339 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Victor, a science student at Deeper Life High School, Jalingo, Taraba state, chose Biomedical Engineering at the University of Ilorin as his first choice.

He shared the reason why he chose the course while registering for his examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Source: Legit.ng