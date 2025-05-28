Francis Itum, one of 379,000 affected students, resat the UTME after JAMB discovered technical errors

The Nigerian boy had previously scored 154 and openly challenged the board over the initial result

He shared his new score and expressed joy and gratitude, while netizens who saw his video congratulated him

A Nigerian boy, Francis Itum, celebrated as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released his result after he rewrote his UTME.

JAMB ordered that 379,000 candidate should retake the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) after an error resulted in their failure.

Boy Who Rewrote 2025 UTME After Calling Out JAMB Over First Score of 154 Displays New Result

Source: TikTok

Francis was one of the candidates who openly called out the board for tampering with results after he scored 154 the first time.

After rewriting the exam, he boy shared his joy with online followers after achieving a higher aggregate score than he had scored in the previous examination.

In a TikTok video by @francis_itum, the boy displayed his new result, which showed that his new score was 282.

Francis got 69 in English, 79 in Chemistry, 74 in Biology and 60 in Physics.

He said:

“This is the testament that God is good. Always trust and believe. This 282 big pass 400.”

In the comments, the boy stated that he wanted to study radiography inn the university.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail boy’s UTME results after resit

@akoko314 said:

"I always feel for these medical students aspirant with 250 to 280 . At the end to Anatomy, physiology, Biochemistry, microbiology, Botany. 285/8=36 , if u get 30/30 in putme which is hard = 66. And cut off 70 upward!"

@Chayosky said:

"Omo I can not thank God enough, for what I did for me. My rescheduled exam was on Friday after the meeting I was like how was I going to read because time was not on my side."

@Itz Chi Nonso 56 said:

"Congratulations. I'm happy for you boss. You proved it at last. Which course are you going for."

@mentor649 said:

"My boss I dey jealous ur score. You carry two marks pass me."

@Donblessed _edits said:

"Bro, congratulations, you don prove them wrong, more wins ahead."

@RemzZy Boi said:

"Later them go say him go still fail, how far now him don show Una him result o, congrats man."

@Isaac Gabriel said:

"Thank you so much our youth leader. I really appreciate your effort. If no be you en , i no for thet get this massive score way i dey get likedis."

@chuks said:

"Congratulations…I like the fact that you posted the result.Congratulations once more."

In a related story, a science student scored 360 after JAMB error made her score 148 at first.

15-year-old scores 339 in UTME, eyes UNILORIN

Fifteen-year-old Victor Jonah Febuins scored an impressive 339 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Victor, a science student at Deeper Life High School, Jalingo, Taraba state, chose Biomedical Engineering at the University of Ilorin as his first choice.

He shared the reason why he chose the course while registering for his examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

