A Nigerian man who was offered a fully funded scholarship in Norway shared why he was deported back to Nigeria

Now back in Bayelsa, he packs waste daily, earning ₦4,000 and hopes to secure a local government job

Many netizens who came across the video shared their opinion as the man's story touched many people

A Nigerian man who was once offered a fully funded scholarship in Norway shared why he was deported to Nigeria.

The man shared his experience and how he ended up packing waste daily to make a living.

A Nigerian man with Norway scholarship ends up packing waste daily to make a living. Photo: @realcoconuthead1, NurPhoto via Getty Images Image of man packing waste for illustration only

Source: TikTok

The man made this known in an interview with @realcoconuthead1 on TikTok.

Man’s journey scholarship to deportation

In the interview, the man shared how he was offered a scholarship to study in Norway.

Along the line, he came in contact with drug traffickers and people who take illegal substances.

Among those he met was a Bayelsa man, who told him to start moving drugs and promised to pay him any amount he wanted.

He said:

“From Norway to Italy, I moved my first drugs. My second move was from Stavanger to Oslo, which is the capital of Norway. As I moved the second one, the Bayelsa people in Norway were celebrating me. I was like a celebrity.”

The man stated that not long after that, he was convicted as the authorities said Nigerians were bringing drugs into their country.

Nigerian Man With Scholarship in Norway Ends Up Packing Waste After Deportation, Shares Experience

Source: TikTok

That led to his expulsion from school and deportation to Nigeria.

Former Norway scholar now packs waste in Bayelsa

The man stated he currently throws away people’s waste and earns N4,000 daily.

He said:

“Now, I throw away people’s dirty every morning. They pay me ₦4,000 daily. I’m hoping for a local government job.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s confession

@Mr Brown said:

"You enter Norway ? God some people dey misuse opportunities oo."

@Santos Timothy said:

"Drogba that year.. He explained to me everything when I met him that year I was surprised.. My Childhood friend that year."

@Anagor Nkechi said:

"What about the money they have paid you so far from the initial delivery?"

@Anyamalem Hanson Ebikibona said:

"This guy dey talented oooooo. After you post this him story you for tell the young man to sing him song. so you for post him song video join."

@landa_gohard said:

"Those of una wey never see money before nor know say money dey finish. No matter the amount e go finish."

@Succeeed said:

"Let everyone be warned GOD is not cheap never disregard him, ask wisdom and direction. I pray GOD see him tru."

@quavo said:

"Omo haha e go far brother , things that work for everybody might not with for you ,that guy wey sign for you no get family to pack the money."

In related story, a Nigerian in Canada who risked deportation celebrated after getting help while another moved from UK to Canada.

Lady shares how she moved to UK

A Nigerian postgraduate student, Emmanuella, revealed a detailed breakdown of her UK relocation expenses as an international student.

She shared how much she paid for tuition at the University of Dundee, plus her medicals and standard visa fee.

Many reacted as she shared how much she paid for her flight with Qatar Airways, with an additional cost for extra luggage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng