Oluwadolapo, a Nigerian lady now living in Canada, shared her emotional experience of missing Nigeria

In a TikTok video, she revealed the struggles of adjusting to a new career path and the challenge of making friends in Canada

While she loved Canada, Oluwadolapo confesses her preference for the UK, despite recognising the positives of her new life in Canada

A Nigerian lady named Oluwadolapo shared why she missed Nigeria after moving from the United Kingdom to Canada.

She mentioned other changes she had also gone through as she spent her eighth month in Canada.

A Nigerian lady opened up about missing her country after she moved from the UK to Canada.

Source: TikTok

In a video by @_oluwadolapo on TikTok, she said that she missed Nigeria because she felt she was missing out on her friends’ celebrations.

She also wished she could go back to the UK and see some of her friends.

Oluwadolapo said:

“This month marks my 8th month in Canada and I’m not ashamed to admit that sometimes I want to book a flight back to the UK just to see my friends again. I miss Nigeria now more than ever, cause I feel like I’m missing on important celebrations in my friends’ lives.

“For the first few months getting here, I felt like I was starting life all over again and it was a depressing feeling. After getting my first job, I still didn’t feel fulfilled cause it was a new career path and I felt like a novice.

“Making friends here is the hardest, and I haven’t stopped praying to God to bring me a community of godly friends. I still convert prices to pounds in my head before buying things plus the taxes?! I’m realising that settling down takes time and that’s okay! Going ahead with God makes the journey a thousand times smoother and sweeter.”

When asked which of the countries she preferred between the UK and Canada, Oluwadolapo said:

“Hmmm, I prefer the UK. I love it here and I think it has lots of pros, but I miss the UK.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady misses Nigeria after moving to Canada

@CrazygirlinCalgary said:

"I can remember feeling like this moving to a new city but it gets better. I think it is the feeling that comes with change but my church (NCA) also helped with community building."

@WISE ONE said:

"Why should you be ashamed of it?"

Oluwatoyosi said:

"Soft landed in November went back to the UK and returning fully by the end of March. Anxious much over here."

A Nigerian lady who moved from the UK to Canada opens up about her struggles.

Source: TikTok

