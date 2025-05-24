A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video on the TikTok app expressing his joy after relocating to the United Kingdom

According to him, he had longed to leave Nigeria for a long time and he felt so glad that his desire finally came to fruition

Social media users who came across his post stormed the comments section to congratulate him on his relocation

A Nigerian man's emotional story of how he relocated to the United Kingdom has garnered attention on social media.

The young man, who had long harboured dreams of leaving Nigeria, finally got what he wanted and expressed joy upon arrival in the UK.

Nigerian man who longed to travel to UK finally relocates. Photo credit: @tim/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man overjoyed after relocating to UK

Identified on TikTok as @tim, he shared an emotional video detailing his relocation process to the UK.

As he settled into his new environment, his excitement knew no bounds and he happily showed himself in his new country of residence.

"I hope I make it to the UK one day. If you know me personally you would know how I've wanted this for the longest. Well welcome to the UK," he captioned the video.

Nigerian man overjoyed as he finally relocates to UK. Photo credit: @tim/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man happily relocates to UK

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@mr_tbc said:

"Open your UK TikTok account immediately bro."

@uche olaitan wrote:

"This boring country."

@vee_cxo said:

"Nothing special here but welcome."

@Allysha keys said:

"Honestly it’s really not that bad. It’s actually really good. You just need to be at the right time in the right place."

@Neche said:

"I also traveled to my dream country today.! God did."

@Nox said:

"Welcome, this was me 22 years ago, make the most of in here, Uk has many opportunities, be fearless and your life will flourish."

@Qing_chi125 said:

"Can I be your pet daughter, I want to travel and study abroad."

@Kurczak Sylwia asked:

"Do you like it??"

@Kay | The Content Creator said:

"Welcome."

@𝕯𝖎𝖔𝖑𝖈𝖍 𝕴𝖉𝖉𝖔 𝕵𝖗 said:

"May this grace locate me in this year. I'm going to travel in Jesus name."

@SNAPCHAT:treasurelucy2 said:

"Welcome to uk may the land of uk Favour you endlessly stranger."

@Triciary Udomkpah said:

"Congratulations Stranger. You will prosper in that land and will never be stranded. Everything will work for your good. Congratulations again, happy for you."

@Cessa said:

"As you have come, let just get married fast fast will you accept, yes or yes?"

@Haircare_hive said:

"Come let’s get married."

@Aba Norch Roxy said:

"Was once like you, now, I feel like I’ve actualized. I can go back now."

@brandlifestylejewellers wrote:

"I go use this sound this year."

@DY said:

"Welcome, Shey u carry babe come bcus ehnn."

@Maame Yaa said:

"Welcome dear. May the land favours u."

@Katybrown said:

"Congratulations my guyyyyyyy."

@Tee commented:

"Wait for winter seasonal depression will be catching up."

@createdbyfeyi1 said:

"Welcome! incase you’re looking for a church to call home, Harvesters International Christian Centre has branches across various locations to suit you. We’d love to have you join us!"

@JAZAN KIDDIES LUXURY commented:

"Congratulations God, e be like say I go need wear heels like this make you for quick see me oh and answer my prayers oh."

@Nifty Views reacted:

"Caption is so real congratulations stranger."

@Hair_n_lash_by_cimbee said:

"Congratulations bro. The Country, the Land and everything in it shall favour you ijn."

@HerRoyalHighness22 said:

"Welcom. I just want to go back home, I will rerun after a month, this country wears you out. But don't worry, you will be fine!"

@CindyP added:

"Welcome!!!! Please don’t take offense to what others are saying, the UK can get draining with time, I say so cause I’m experiencing it but let us not dim other people’s light. May God continue to favour you through your journey!"

Watch the video here:

Man regrets relocating to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man residing in the United Kingdom with his family explained why he regrets relocating overseas.

The man said he spent over £50,000 (N94.7 million) to move his family to the UK and added that he would never advise anyone with a good income to relocate if they are not highly skilled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng