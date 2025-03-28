A Nigerian single mum’s life changed after she got N107 million and a new car from a white man

The Canadian-based woman rolled on the floor as she expressed appreciation for the unexpected gifts

The woman had gone viral following her heartwarming encounter with a White content creator, Zachery Dereniowski, who had pretended to need help

A Nigerian single mum received N107 million and a brand new car after showing her encounter with a Caucasian content creator, Zachery Dereniowski.

Zachery had created a $100,000 fundraiser for the woman named Bunmi after he pretended to need help, and she assisted him.

In a video by @mdmotivator on TikTok, he visited the woman again and gave her CA$100,000 and a brand new car.

On seeing him, the woman, who sells food for a living, gave the man meatpies and when he wanted to tip her, she initially refused.

After coercion, she collected him profusely, and he asked her to wear a blindfold.

Woman rolls on floor after getting car

When they both walked to the car, the woman shared a background of her life.

She said:

“I was raised in my grandma’s place. I don’t have a father, and I don't know my mother. I just want to make it in life.”

On seeing the car, the woman rolled on the floor and appreciated the man for his gesture.

He gave her the CA$100,000 (approximately N107m) and she knelt and praised God.

Reactions trail woman’s N107m gift and new car

@Hannah Carlino | Curlyhair said:

"He gave her a car, $2k, and an extra $100,000 before the go fund me even surpassed $82k. He isn’t just giving what people donate, he’s giving from his own."

@Stacey said:

"My daughter saw you guys filming this yesterday, thanks for all you do."

@roob said:

"The way he always gets on the ground with them makes my heart melt. even after running around he follows them and sits on the ground with them or kneels with them."

@Shayla said:

"Definition of having your blessings delivered. I can’t imagine how much she prayed for a blessing like this."

@D-wonder The singer said:

"The fact that she Thank God first.. that really shows she's someone very very close to God and believe in God.. thanks Derenniowski for always Putting smile on people's face.. love from Nigeria."

