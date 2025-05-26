A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point to the final look

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned him accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man showed the moment he started the construction from the beginning to its completion.

Man celebrates as he becomes landlord

The video, shared on TikTok by @evilpopcaan7, gave a glimpse into the man’s journey as he transformed a vacant plot into a beautiful residence.

It showed the house's beginning stage to its completed phase, with a big bungalow, painted black and white.

He also showed the luxury interior of the building and did a tour of the big compound.

The young man congratulated himself on his latest achievement as he flaunted his new home, while expressing gratitude to God for giving him a house.

He also added that it was his 4th key.

His words:

“Thank God I made it. Congratulations to me 4th key.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man flaunts new building

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praise.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves,

@AYOBAMI said:

"Congratulation bro as I dy type na so them go take type for my own too."

@evil_luci_x7 said:

"4th key and u no wan rest guy? Congratulations sha no hate."

@Asa JERIQ said:

"My bro I have been wishing to have my own but I believe God will do it for me. Big congratulation blood."

@Anonymous said:

"I tap from your blessing God where run am for you go run my own Amen."

@Chuks girl said:

"This is the testament that God is at work and they is nothing man can do, congratulations moskiko."

@Bigsally001 said:

"Congratulations dear am very happy for you. I pray for more keys."

@Unprofitable said:

"Na testament testament full my fyp, e be like say God dy show me signs."

Hillary Charles said:

"Congratulations bro, e go reach everybody with time."

