A Nigerian evangelist said he could not preach or lead prayers at his meeting, as the death of Pastor Azzaman left him in tears

The evangelist paid tribute to the Kaduna-based preacher and recounted a memorable encounter he had with him in 2019

He said the earth has lost a general while heaven gained a faithful servant, adding that Azzaman's last words gave him hope that he had seen the glory before his demise

Emeka Francis, a Nigerian evangelist, has reacted to the recent demise of Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman.

In a Facebook post, Francis expressed sadness and grief about Azzaman's death, saying he couldn't preach or lead prayers properly at his meeting as he wept profusely.

The evangelist wondered which preacher would be able to step into the realm Azzaman had operated in before his demise. He wrote:

"The death of this man touched me 😭 Yesterday I couldn't preach in our meeting, even to lead prayers was difficult, I just sat down and started crying. Somebody had to come and take over the stage. I was soaked in tears asking the Lord who will take over from David Ayuba Azzaman.

"Who is that fearless preacher that can step into the realm that this man operated till he died. I stand to be corrected though but I haven't seen a fearless preacher in Nigeria like this one. I'm praying that God would raise men in his order who will even do more than what he did. I know God will not lack men..."

Evangelist's encounter with Pastor Azzaman

In 2019, the evangelist said Pastor Azzaman hosted him in an encounter that made him see another dimension of humility in the late Kaduna-based preacher.

He attached pictures from his 2019 encounter with Azzaman, noting that the older preacher listened and jotted while he ministered. In his words:

"...My encounter with the late Rev Azzaman Azzaman opened me up to the mysteries of life that I have never known before.

"Rev Azzaman Azzaman is not just a Pastor, he is an Apostle, a prophet, a teacher and Evangelist. If you have never sat under his sermon you will not understand what I'm talking about.

"This is one man I do look up to as a source of inspiration and encouragement.

"In 2019 he hosted me, I saw another dimension of humility in him. If you look at the pictures on this post you will see him listening and jotting while I was ministering. Imagine a small boy like me talking and such a great man is jotting Kai it only takes humility for such to happen..."

While stating that the earth had lost a general and heaven gained a faithful servant, the evangelist appreciated Azzaman for being a voice to the voiceless and for being a source of strength and inspiration to many people.

People mourn Pastor Azzaman's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the evangelist's post below:

Charity Iliya said:

"It's so touching, may God rest your soul 🙏🏻."

Chollom Philip said:

"He has always been kind to me. I love him so much, even in death."

Daniel Sunday Apeh said:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace in the bosom of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, until we meet to part no more."

Yusuf Audu Jr. said:

"May God find me in this season. May His Grace and Glory judge the gods of the north like it was in the days of Moses where God judged the gods of Egypt, so that no one could raise a finger against Moses and Aaron.

"May God find us and many after this order of Power and Glory in JESUS Name Brother."

Yohanna Kwada said:

"Indeed is a great loss to the body of Christ. But that's the only way to see God. May his gentle soul rest with the Lord."

Man shares recent chat with Pastor Azzaman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had posted his recent chat with the deceased Pastor Azzaman.

The Kaduna-based preacher died in a fatal road accident on May 24, throwing Christian faithfuls and his friends into mourning. In mourning him, a man shared their chat and said the preacher had reached out to him.

Juboil noted that the "fight" is not physical, and Azzaman knew this before his demise. He added that the "fight" continues and that Azzaman's likes would take it up from where he stopped.

