Just months before his untimely death in a tragic road accident, Reverend David Ayuba Azzaman had shared a striking message on social media

The message was about a warning he had received from a fellow pastor concerning the risk of dying in an accident during his ministry travels

Despite the caution, the late cleric boldly rejected the prediction, affirming his faith in God’s protection and 'a promise of long life'

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A prophetic message warning to the senior pastor of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry, David Ayuba Azzaman, of an imminent death by road accident has surfaced online.

In the now-trending warning seen by Legit.ng on Monday, May 26, Reverend Azzaman published a post on his known Facebook page in January 2025 disclosing that a colleague called him and divulged that he saw an accident during one of his (Azzaman's) mission trips.

Azzaman dies in a fatal motor accident en route to Kaduna on May 24, 2025. Photos credit: Azzaman Azzaman

Source: Facebook

Flashback post warns Pastor Azzaman of death

The unnamed pastor reportedly asked Reverend Azzaman to pray against death by road accident.

At the time, the now-late Kaduna-based preacher rejected the prophecy, saying "I will never die by accident."

Legit.ng verified the post and can confirm that it is authentic.

Reverend Azzaman posted on January 29, 2025:

"A pastor called me now and he said he saw an accident in one of my mission trips. According to the pastor, I should pray against death by accident.

"I will never die by accident, psalm 91:16 god said he has satisfy me with long life. So if you like plan accident, in the spiritual realm I will not die now until i preach christ enough and be satisfied with long life in Jesus Christ glorified name amen.

"The devil will always plan against the children of god but the hand of god will be upon us as we go out and as we come in.

"Jesus is God and I will not die without fulfilling my missionary work on this earth in Jesus Christ glorified name amen."

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, the exact prophecy came to pass as Pastor Azzaman passed away in a deadly road accident while returning to Kaduna from Makurdi, Benue state, where he had ministered at a crusade.

Reacting, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user, @calebeshun, advised people not to always discountenance prophecies.

Bringing back the post, @calebeshun wrote on Sunday, May 25:

"There was a prophetic message from a pastor on 29th January 2025 concerning an accident to this man of God called Azzaman Azzaman.

"Per the post on his Facebook page, he was called(Privately) and the moment the call ended, he chose to post it.

"The interesting thing is just barely 4 months it happened just as he was told.

"Sometimes, do well not to joke with any prophecy no matter your rank in the Lord.

"He could have prayed privately with the message he typed on Facebook."

Pastor Azzaman's last picture on his known Facebook page hours before his death. Photo credit: Azzaman Azzaman

Source: Facebook

