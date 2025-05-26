A Nigerian pastor, Christian Nwoke, shared the message that God asked him to tell Reverend David Ayuba Azzaman days before the latter died

Tributes have poured in for Kaduna-based preacher, Azzaman, who died in a fatal road accident on Saturday, May 24

In a Facebook post, Pastor Nwoke opened up about his last conversation with Reverend Azzaman before his demise

The Nigerian Christian community has been plunged into mourning following the death of Kaduna-based pastor, Rev. David Ayuba Azzaman, who died in a fatal road accident while returning home on Saturday, May 24.

Following his demise, a Nigerian pastor, Christian Nwoke, opened up about the last conversation he had with the late cleric.

Reverend Azzaman: Pastor Shares Message God Asked Him to Tell Kaduna Cleric Days Before His Death

On his Facebook page, Pastor Nwoke stated that he spoke to Azzaman a week before the latter’s demise.

Pastor shares last conversation with Rev Azzaman

In a viral post, he shared the message that God instructed him to tell Azzaman concerning his ministry.

He also opened up on his plans to invite the Kaduna-based cleric to Owerri, Imo state..

The post read:

“Last week I was instructed by God to tell Rev Azzaman Azzaman that he was doing a great job for the Kingdom and that his rewards will be massive. We communicated on phone and I was glad I passed the message...I even told my wife I was going to bring him to Owerri this year...

“How could I have known that it'll be my last conversation with this Kingdom general whose Christian Apologists and missions labours was heavily underrated by many. This my senior reverend used to share my posts back to back as at two years ago… AZZAMAN AZZAMAN WAS A GREAT LIGHT TO THE NOTHERN TERRAINS… TERROR TO ANTI CHRIST RELIGIONS AND COMFORT TO THE WEAK AMONGST US.

“On hearing the news of his death on his way from Markurdi, I shed deep tears. Again, I wiped my tears because i know that this earth's loss is massively heaven's gain. Help us who are still with the breath of life to fulfill our ministry, dear Lord Jesus. May the Lord comfort Azzaman's family and loved ones. He fought a good fight, finished the race. Well done soldier.”

Reverend Azzaman: Pastor Shares Message God Asked Him to Tell Kaduna Cleric Days Before His Death

Reactions trail pastor’s post on Azzaman

Faithflourish Stephen Agande said:

"Indeed, he fought to finish. The way he attacks all these Islamic jihadist Ehhhhhh. Kaii. Earth loses massively ooo. Keep on resting God's general."

Benedict Obinna Marvin said:

"Chaii. Earth losses are massively heaven's gain....death lost in shame! Earth weeps but heaven celebrates. A glorious soul rises, and death bows in defeat. This is not the end, but a victorious beginning. Heaven gained what earth could not hold."

Mary Benjamin Shepherds said:

"This is so painful. Rest well great General."

Azzaman’s Facebook post about his death trends

Nigerians have revisited a Facebook post that the late Pastor Azzaman made on January 29, just 115 days before his death.

The Kaduna-based pastor had made a post earlier about a message he had received from a pastor regarding a coming accident.

Some people wondered if he had taken the unnamed pastor's warning for granted, or if it was destined to happen.

