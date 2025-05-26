A Nigerian man has mourned the demise of Kaduna-based pastor Reverend David Ayuba Azzaman, who passed away on Saturday, May 24, in a fatal road accident

The heartbroken man found it hard to come to terms with the cleric's death, adding that it is one of the painful deaths in his life

He shared his conversation with the preacher and wondered who would take his place in his life

A Facebook user with the name Zionwood TV has expressed grief over the death of Pastor Azzaman, who died in a motor accident on Saturday, May 24.

In a Facebook post, the mourning man described Azzaman's death as one of the painful deaths in his life.

Man posts chat with Pastor Azzaman

He recounted telling the late preacher about graduating from seminary school, and said Azzaman had replied that he had now joined them as a pastor.

The man said he had told his wife that he lacked the boldness to preach like Azzaman. He wondered who would take Azzaman's place and lamented why he had died now. He attached his chat with the deceased preacher.

His Facebook post read:

"Rev. Azzaman Azzaman, I don't know how to believe this 😢😭 .

"This is one of the painful deàths in my life... I remember when I told him that I am graduating from seminary school and he told me that I have joined them as a pastor... then what came to my heart was, Grace differs, I said to my wife that I am not bold enough to preach the kind of message he preaches... ahhh.

"A lion has fallen!!! who will take your place Daddy?

"This is painful, it is painful!!! why now!!!!"

People mourn Pastor Azzaman's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Kyauta A. Titus said:

"Rest in peace."

Koyan Bege Kumai said:

"May His soul rest in peace with the LORD."

John Shekwonya Habila said:

"I couldn't believe this at the first place. I'm totally down Boss."

Markus Douglas said:

"Continue to rest in peace Sir."

Amos Afado Amos said:

"God have reserved 1000 of men for himself to continue from where he stopped let's go there."

Warning to Pastor Azzaman about accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had warned the late Pastor Azzaman about a coming road accident many days before his demise.

This was seen in a post the late cleric made on Facebook about 114 days ago. In the post, Azzaman said a pastor had informed him that he had seen him having an accident in one of his mission trips and advised him to pray against death by accident. His post partly read:

"A pastor called me now and he said he saw an accident in one of my mission trips. According to the pastor, I should pray against death by accident. I will never die by accident, psalm 91:16 god said he has satisfy me with long life. So if you like plan accident, in the spiritual realm I will not die now until I preach Christ enough and be satisfied with long life..."

