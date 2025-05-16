A Nigerian man has shared exactly what happened on the day his elder brother's wife died at a private hospital in Port Harcourt. The man, Chris Adams, spoke to Legit.ng and narrated how the woman died due to alleged negligence by the medical doctor at a hospital in Borikiri, Rivers state. She had delivered successfully through caesarean section, but died later after the doctor refused to do a blood transfusion on her.

Mrs Victoria Paris is seen alongside her husband and children. Photo: Chris Paris.

The family has continued to mourn the death of their relative, who died because of alleged negligence by a medical doctor.

The medical doctor had allegedly refused to perform a blood transfusion on the woman due to her religious beliefs.

Chris Adams, who first posted the story on Facebook, said the doctor is a member of a church that does not allow blood transfusions.

As such, the doctor had rejected the idea of transfusing blood to the woman even when it was clear that she needed it to survive.

Chris said in his post:

"To be honest it was at these hospital she give birth to her other children, but this case was different, she gave birth through (CS ) I mean operation, the doctor run an operation on her which was successful but my beloved has lost a lot of blood and needed blood to support her life, but the doctor said she don't do that in her hospital because she is a religious person (Jehovah witnesses)."

Chris narrates what happened on that day

In a separate chat with Legit.ng, Chris said the woman, Mrs Victoria Paris, was his elder brother's wife, Mr Paris Adams.

He said she had gone to the private hospital to deliver her 5th child. She was seven months pregnant as of May 7 when they went to the hospital.

He said:

"She is my elder brother's wife, who is so loving, kind, caring. She is a philanthropist. She is a good person. People love her so much. People around her really like her. People care about her. She is someone that she is so social. That's the kind of person she is. What actually happened that day, that was the 7th month of her pregnancy, she was pregnant for 7 months. Like previously, she normally go for antenatal in that hospital. That's where she gave birth to some of her children. She has four girls already. So this is the 5th child that she was supposed to give birth to. So on the 7th month, her stomach started paining her. So, they rushed her to the hospital."

Blood transfusions not allowed at the hospital

Chris said the family had no idea that the medical doctor was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses and that the hospital does not permit blood transfusions.

His words:

"Then the doctor checked her. The doctor is a lady. The doctor is a Jehovah's Witness, which we did not know about, not until after her death or the day she was dying, that was when we found out that the doctor was a Jehovah Witness person. So the doctor said that she is due for delivery, but this is the 7th month, that they are going to run an operation on her. That my elder brother, Mr Paris who happens to be her husband should go and bring the baby clothes and some of the things that are necessary. After checking, they said they would run a CS on her. So they invited another doctor from another hospital who could be able to run the CS on her. The very hospital does not have the equipment to run the CS. That's how they normally do. This hospital has made people to lose their lives. My elder brother came in, they asked him to sign for the CS."

Chris told Legit.ng that the CS was performed by a medical doctor who was invited from another hospital.

The CS was successful as he said the woman emerged from it feeling okay, and the child was also alive.

He said:

"The doctor they called from another hospital, the doctor came. So my elder brother signed and after a while, it was successful. My elder brother's wife was alive, the baby was alive. They started pouring my elder brother powder, buying drinks and they were celebrating."

Victoria had lost a lot of blood during CS

However, the mood at the hospital quickly changed to one of gloom after a few minutes.

Christ said it was discovered that Mrs Paris lost a lot of blood during the operation and that she needed an urgent blood transfusion.

The resident doctor said the mother should be taken to a different hospital, insisting that her husband does not perform transfusions due to her religious beliefs.

Chris narrated the story:

"After a couple of minutes, like 30 minutes to 1 hour period, my elder brother's wife told the younger sister "go and call me Victoria Paris" which happens to be her own name. Her younger sister was like "sister that's your own name now. Why are you saying I should go and call Victoria Paris?" The next thing she said she wants to go and feed people. Those were the two dying words from her mouth. Then the next thing, the doctor started panicking. They were like Paris come o, Paris come o. My elder brother now went there. They said take your wife to another hospital. The doctor that did the CS, who was invited from another hospital was like, 'this woman has lost a lot of blood'. That we should run blood transfusion on her immediately. That we should take blood from Paris. The woman was like 'in this hospital, we don't do blood transfusion. That I'm a Jehovah Witness.' That they should take her to another hospital."

Victoria's husband is devastated

Chris said his elder brother was devastated by the situation because he didn't know what to do as he watched his wife lose strength every second.

He quickly rushed her to another hospital, but before they got there, she had already died.

Chris said emotionally:

"It was so painful for Paris at that moment. He didn't know what to do anymore. With tears in his eyes, his darling wife, she has not finally died yet. He now rushed her to another hospital. On reaching the hospital, they confirmed her to be dead already. He did not still give up. He took her to BHM, they also confirmed that the woman was gone. With tears, he called the doctor and asked "why didn't you tell me that you are a Jehovah's Witness person? Why did you make me to sign for the operation?" The woman was crying. She was begging him saying "Please I'm very sorry. We don't run blood transfusions here. That's my belief." The woman because of her belief, killed my elder brother's wife."

Chris accused the doctor of being responsible for Mrs Paris' death, noting that the family may sue the hospital.

Chris said the hospital has been sealed by the Rivers State Government. Photo credit: Facebook/Chris Adams.

He told Legit.ng:

"The doctor has always been calling my elder brother, begging him to forgive her because of her mistake, that it is her belief that caused it. But our loving wife is dead and gone. The baby is alive, but the baby is not in the hospital because they don't even have the equipment in that hospital. We are actually planning to sue the hospital though."

Mrs Victoria Paris left behind her husband Mr Paris Adams, and her children, Gift, Princess Paris, Purity and Praise.

In another post seen on his Facebook account, Chris said the hospital, located in Borokiri has been sealed by the Rivers State Government.

