Trump signs $70 billion immigration enforcement funding package to support border security and deportation initiatives

Legislation concludes six-month funding dispute following deaths during federal immigration operations in Minneapolis

Funding boosts immigration agencies for three years, focusing solely on enforcement ahead of November midterm elections

Washington, US - President Donald Trump has signed into law a major immigration enforcement funding package, providing nearly $70 billion to support his administration’s border security and deportation agenda through the remainder of his term.

The legislation allocates $38 billion to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and $26 billion to the US Border Patrol.

More Deportations Loom as Trump Signs $70bn Immigration Enforcement Bill

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A further $5 billion has been set aside to cover unexpected operational costs, according to the White House.

Trump signed the measure in the Oval Office on Wednesday, June 10, a day after it narrowly cleared the House of Representatives in a 214-212 vote despite strong opposition from Democrats.

Funding battle comes to an end

The legislation concludes a nearly six-month dispute over Department of Homeland Security funding that followed the deaths of two US citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, during federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Democrats had pushed for changes to immigration enforcement policies after the incident, creating a prolonged stalemate. Republicans eventually advanced the funding package without Democratic support, the Associated Press Reported.

Administration secures long-term resources

Under the new law, immigration agencies will receive funding for the next three years, with resources made available upfront to support the administration’s enforcement objectives, including plans to significantly increase deportations.

The final legislation focuses solely on immigration enforcement after controversial proposals, including funding for White House security upgrades and compensation for Trump allies claiming political persecution, were removed.

Republicans have continued to present immigration as a key political issue ahead of the November midterm elections, arguing that stronger enforcement remains a top priority for voters.

US to deport 355 people from West Africa

The United States has announced the deportation of 355 individuals from West Africa, releasing both names and photos of those affected.

The move has drawn attention across the region, with many countries set to receive nationals in the coming weeks.

Source: Legit.ng