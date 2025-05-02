A Nigerian lady said she is planning to leave her husband, who brought her from Nigeria to America

The lady said her husband was the one who enrolled her and paid her school fees in a school until she became a nurse

However, she said after graduating, her husband has been the one controlling her money and all her life

A Nigerian lady who lives with her husband in the USA is preparing to leave him soon.

According to the lady, it was her husband who brought her to USA and train her in school.

She had joined her husband in USA immediately after her NYSC in Nigeria but the man wanted her to study more.

The story was shared on TikTok by Mmamusinachi who said someone else sent the story and is looking for advice.

According to Mmamusinachi, the woman in question is discouraged and is seriously considering leaving her husband.

The woman said her husband is controlling her life too much because he was the one who trained him in nursing school.

She said the money she is earning while working as a nurse is being controlled by her husband.

She lamented that she is not able to buy anything for herself except her husband gives her money.

Mmamusinachi said the concerned woman wants to be advised by the general public.

Hear the full story below:

Reactions as lady plans to leave her husband

@Bodebuddy123 said:

"A good husband must gives wife chance to cares for her parents and herself,he is not a good man. A woman dat surrendered all her salaries. Jesus she is the best wife cus women don't joke wit money."

@Asandrea__stores said:

"Giving a man money is not even a problem. The problem is when one can't buy what they want and even give to people you care about. Very sad story."

@Obaapa NanaYaa said:

"I have a very similar issue expect I have control on what to spend my money on. I pay 1000% of all the bills while an able body man stay home all day….Am working on my escape plan right now."

@user6161247550075 said:

"I stopped watching when she started bashing men. Yes, sometimes women leave because she was wronged, but for the most part, they are the betrayers. Parents have been telling sons not to take wives to the west, and most men who went against it got betrayed. It's not enough to say she left because of the way you used to treat her before you brought her. Who would bring someone you are not on good terms with? I grew up hearing that women are worse to the men who treat them the nicest."

