Jennifer, Chioma Adeleke's sister, has revealed some truths about the chef and her husband after they lost their first son

She shared Davido's reaction upon hearing the news that they were expecting a set of twins

Fans were surprised to learn that some of the things said about the couple were not actually true

An old video of Jennifer Rowland, Chioma Adeleke's sister, speaking during her 30th birthday celebration, which took place a few weeks ago, has resurfaced.

In the clip, she spoke about Ifeanyi, Davido and Chioma's late son, and their set of twins, who were born in 2024.

Jennifer, Chioma’s sister shares rare details about Davido's family. Photo credit@jenniferrowlandofficial/@davido

According to Jennifer, when the unfortunate incident occurred, she held the little boy in her arms for hours, praying for him.

After praying for so long, she disclosed that she heard God telling her to let go of the little boy, and they all had to accept that he was no more.

How Davido and Chioma reacted to Ifeanyi’s death

In the recording, the fashion designer mentioned that she wasn’t sure what would happen after that, but they managed to cope with it and eventually moved on with their lives.

Chioma and Davido share a pose at her birthday party. Photo credit@teamchivido

Davido shares the pregnancy news

Speaking further, Jennifer revealed that after they had moved on from the tragedy, one day, the music star, who was recently seen being rocked by his wife at a club came to share the good news with her.

She noted that Davido came to her place and told her they were expecting a set of twins.

Davido expresses concern about his wife

Jennifer also mentioned that Davido would often tell her he was hungry and seek her opinion on how to say it to his wife.

However, within a few minutes, Chioma would be seen in the kitchen, preparing food for her husband.

How fans reacted to Jennifer's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of what Jennifer said about her sister and her husband. Here are comments below:

@charminberry said:

"Ivf or not its nobody's business. Truth be told even if its ivf she wan come tell una say na ivf or you guys still dont know ivf too no easy too cos it fails so if it click its also sound like am pregnant too its only those that know knows."

@jesulobaventure reacted:

"Ahh and they said she did IVF, God is great."

@olivia_creamy stated:

"When God wants to recompense you for your loss."

@browniwales commented:

"God is truly in Chivido story. At some point all my prayer point is about Chioma and Davido and God answered. Praise the Lord for his mercies endureth forever ."

@kemmydavis27 commented:

"The true definition of I will give you double for your trouble. God will forever remain God."

@florencegabriel1281 shared:

"So it was not an IvF God is faithful."

Davido cooks for wife

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Davido showing his culinary skills in the kitchen with his wife had surfaced online.

He was seen holding the spoon and tasting the stew at intervals.

Chioma later came to join him and they both had a feel of what he had made. The romantic way he looked at her caught fans' attention.

