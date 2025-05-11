A Nigerian woman has reportedly died due to alleged negligence at a hospital where she went to deliver her baby

The story was posted on Facebook by a man who alleged that the woman needed a blood transfusion, but the doctor refused to do it

According to the distraught man, the doctor attributed her refusal to do a blood transfusion to her religious beliefs

A medical doctor has been accused of gross negligence after a pregnant woman under her care died.

According to a Facebook post which has gone viral, the pregnant woman had delivered her baby through a caesarean section (CS).

The medical doctor allegedly refused to carry out a blood transfusion on the woman. Photo credit: Facebook/Chris Adam.

However, along the line, she needs her blood to be replenished through a blood transfusion.

Chris Adams, who shared the story on Facebook, stated that the doctor refused to do the blood transfusion, which is a standard medical procedure if a patient is short of blood.

Instead of trying to save the woman's life, the doctor allegedly said her faith forbids blood transfusion.

Chris said:

"We lost our beloved to the cold hands of death. My beloved was 7 months pregnant and started feeling pains in her stomach, she was rush to standard maternity clinic here in Port Harcourt at borokiri church hill. To be honest it was at these hospital she give birth to her other children, but this case was different, she gave birth through (CS ) I mean operation, the doctor run an operation on her which was successful but my beloved has lost a lot of blood and needed blood to support her life, but the doctor said she don't do that in her hospital because she is a religious person (Jehovah witnesses)."

Chris Adams accused the hospital of not exercising enough care. Photo credit: Facebook/Chris Adams.

Light reportedly went off during medical operation

Another accusation he levelled at the hospital was that they were using electricity from the public grid to conduct the operation.

He alleged that electricity went off during the operation and they had to rush to put on the generating set.

His words:

"First, you forget your religion before running an hospital. Second, you run an operation in your hospital with Nigerian nepa light, which failed during the operation before they started running to put on the generator. My beloved was killed by the doctor's religious believe. The family was tricked to sign for the operation because of their selfish interest. Victoria Paris we miss you. I NEED JUSTICE FOR MY BELOVED."

Legit.ng has reached out to Chris Adams for comment on the story, but he has yet to respond as of the time of filing this report.

See Facebook reactions below

Undutimi Emmanuel said:

"The woman should be arrested for negligence, let her practice her religion somewhere not hospital."

Elsie Jerimiah said:

"So painful to lose her but you people could have taken her to another hospital immediately."

Agoke Francis said:

"Trust the lady has been arrested for negligence and enforcing her religious doctrine on her patient in medical practice?"

