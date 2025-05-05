Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has reacted to a post made by a social media user about her life and how she feels

In her reaction, she said that she saw the post and was led to drop her two cents for the lady

In her message, she stated that the lady should take a break from social media and give her life to Jesus Christ

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has shared her thoughts about life after seeing a post by a social media user.

A lady had shared her experience about feeling lost, and the actress said that after reading the post, she was led to put out a write-up for her.

According to the mother of four, everyone blossoms at different times, but society and family have given it a time frame of when it should happen.

Omotola encouraged the lady and told her that she was different. She affirmed that the lady thought her situation was abnormal and that she was not normal. However, the actress pointed out that the lady was a special person.

Omotola speaks about Jesus to the lady

In her post, the movie star, whose husband shared his 'Get Ready With Me' video weeks ago, told the lady to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

According to her, if she does, she will find joy in her journey.

The actress, who relocated abroad a few years ago, also stated that the lady should take time off social media because she also does.

She added that the lady should start working on herself, find things that keep her moving, and do them.

Omotola Jalade also mentioned that the lady should surround herself with things that gives her hope, as she encouraged her that her best was yet to come.

She added that the lady would smile again.

Recall that a few years ago, Omotola also shared the secret of her marriage after more than two decades of being married to her husband.

See the post here:

Fans applaud Omotola over advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Omotola wrote to the lady. Here are comments below:

@iam_hamara shared:

"Seek having a personal relationship with Jesus, try that, and you'll find joy in your journey, epic."

deo360solutions stated:

"Trust Jesus and focus on yourself. It's only a matter of time."

@aral2011_2024 wrote:

"You are here to be you, not to live someone else’s life."

@iampeppi_ shared:

"No let anybody pressure you."

@slimlinda_reignz said:

"Thank you so much Ma. This got me emotional. God bless you."

@softnenye reacted:

"She said it all."

@lemonadeswithlemons commented:

"I hope they listen to her. I've gotten this same advice from older women. Until you get to her age, you won't understand there's so much to life and you can accomplish more no matter your age. Don't give up, just keep working and learning, you'll get to your goals."

Omotola shares loved-up pictures with husband

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Jalade Ekeinde warmed the hearts of her fans as she shared lovely pictures she took with her husband.

The lovebirds went on date, and she asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married.

She displayed the yummy delicacies they were having and invited her fans to join her in enjoying the meal.

