A lady has asked the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to review her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

The lady took to Facebook to publish an open letter she wrote to the examination body to demand a review of her performance.

According to Ayomide Abdulamid, she was sure that the result sent to her did not belong to her.

She insisted that she knows what she wrote in the UTME and that the score failed to reflect her actual preparation and performance.

Ayomide, who is a phonics teacher and teacher trainer, said she scored 142, which is a far cry from the 220 she scored in 2024 when she did not even prepare very well.

She said:

"Dear Jamb official my JAMB result dropped yesterday morning after trying several times on Friday due to the Airtel network. I am very sure of all the subjects I wrote, because I prepared harder for this Utme. I am sure that those are not my scores. I can't accept this result. In my last exam, that I didn't even prepare harder as this year, I had 220 and above. Whereas, this year, I prepared harder and better. I read my syllabus and focus solely on the preparation of this exam. Please explain why I will have the before score and then 142 now? "

Ayomide said she checked the result up to four times to see if it would change, but it remained the same.

Her words:

"I've checked more than four times and still receiving same score. How could I get this after too much effort and sleepless night? Am sending this to show the disapproval of the result being sent continuously because I'm very sure it's not mine. Give me my original JAMB result. That score is not my Jamb result. This is not fair. Please, kindly REVIEW IT!"

Ayomide teaches phonics, writing and reading

In her Facebook account, Ayomide identified herself as a teacher trainer, phonics teacher and phonics instructor.

A flyer on her Facebook reads:

"I help learners gain mastery and confidence in their literacy skills (reading, spelling, and writing) using my strong command of Jolly Phonics."

Yet, Ayomide scored 38 in English language and 33 in literature, according to the result she posted. This did not sit well with her as she believes that it did not reflect her actual scores.

Facebook reactions as lady writes letter to JAMB

Chidimma Okoye Nwankwo said:

"This is very frustrating,the state of education in our country. May God intervene on your behalf dear."

Alli Olohinmie Habeebat said:

"Seriously, we all need to come out and say something concerning this year jamb. We can't just stay mute."

Itz Loveth said:

"Last year I didn't read I have 203. This year I read like tomorrow no de I scored 147. I don't know what to do now. 203 the didn't offered me admission in English and literary studies. Now I have 147."

