A candidate for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has refused to accept the result released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In an open letter she addressed to JAMB and published on Facebook, the candidate suggested that the result sent to her did not reflect the hard work she put in.

According to Chioma Ajunwa, she sat for the examination in 2024 and scored 236. She was expecting to do better in 2024.

Chioma wrote on Facebook:

"For the 2025 examination, I intensified my preparation by reviewing past materials, attending tutorials, and engaging in daily practice sessions. My mock tests and prep scores consistently ranged between [240 and above], indicating a significant improvement from my previous attempt. However, upon checking my result, I was shocked and dismayed to see that my 2025 UTME score was [161], which falls far below my expected performance and is inconsistent with both my previous score and preparation level."

Student pens letter to JAMB after UTME result

She has rejected the 161 she scored in the exam and asked for a review of her performance.

The student noted:

"I am writing to express my concern and disappointment regarding my 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result. My name is [Ajunwa Chioma Blessing], and my JAMB Registration Number is [202550109181GF]. As a returning candidate who previously sat for the UTME in [2024] and scored [236], I was confident in my abilities and expected a better performance this year."

Chioma said she is still struggling to understand why her performance would fall so low, even after she worked harder to perform better.

Her words:

"Given my previous experience and the effort I invested in preparation, I am struggling to understand the significant disparity in my score. I kindly request a thorough review of my result to ensure accuracy and fairness. I would appreciate it if you could provide a clear explanation for the unexpected outcome, which would help me understand what might have gone wrong."

She said her expected score was nothing less than 260, noting that her low performance had affected her emotionally.

Chioma said:

"This situation has affected me emotionally and academically, and I am seeking clarity and fairness. I believe that a review of my results would help resolve this matter and provide me with a fair opportunity to pursue my academic goals. I would be grateful for your assistance in this matter, and I look forward to your prompt response."

