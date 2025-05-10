A Nigerian lady said her family is rejecting her brother's UTME result because it does not reflect his academic abilities

The lady said her brother has maintained a consistent record of academic excellence, only for him to score 169 in the 2025 UTME

She posted a WAEC result, which shows that the boy scored A1 in 6 subjects and also scored 278 in the 2024 UTME

A lady said her family has rejected her brother's UTME result, which shows that he scored 169 in aggregates.

According to a post she made on X, the lady suggested that her brother was too intelligent to come out with 169 in UTME.

The lady said her brother's result was unacceptable. Photo credit: X/@timmieexx.

In her post, Timmieexx said her brother has maintained a consistent record of academic excellence.

She asked that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), review the UTME result, which she claimed did not add up.

The young boy is identified as Babatunde Peace Ifeoluwa, and he took Use of English, mathematics, physics and chemistry in the 2024 UTME.

The result shows that he scored 39 in English language, 45 in mathematics, 41 in physics, and 44 in chemistry. His aggregate is 169.

But this did not sit well with his family. His sister shared a copy of his WAEC result, which shows that he scored A1 in six subjects and Bs in two others.

Timmieexx also posted a copy of Ifeoluwa's 2024 JAMB result, which shows that he scored 278.

Ifeoluwa's 2025 UTME result as compared to his performance in 2024. Photo credit: X/@timmieexx.

In 2024, he scored 63 in English, 73 in mathematics, 74 in physics, and 68 in chemistry.

Timmieexx said:

"Dear @JAMBHQ. My brother’s JAMB result just came out, and it’s not adding up. This is someone with a consistent record of academic excellence. We can't accept this result. Too much effort and sleepless nights went into preparation. This is so unfair . Please REVIEW IT!!!!!"

According to her, people in her family are usually intelligent, noting that they are not dullards.

Reactions as lady rejects brother's UTME score

@mck1nzy_ said:

"I remember the jamb I wrote then. I think 2016. Those of us who wrote on the first day, we failed woefully. I got 148 initially. I wan mad say me wey don make mouth die wey even bet with my friend say i no go get less than 250. After a week, jamb added 40 marks to everybody who wrote on the first day. I had to settle for 188. I sha use am go uni graduate with my 2:1 jeje."

@SonofShama said:

"They should study harder. People around me got very good scores like above 300."

@EhisElvis18069 said:

"If na 26 of April something dey sketchy. Some question options dey show other subject options."

Lady shares her UTME Mock result

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student who took part in the 2025 mock UTME examination has printed her scores and shared them online.

The student participated in the 2025 mock UTME, which took place on April 10, 2025, and the result was released on April 13.

According to the student identified as Angel Ki Mora, she scored 260 marks in aggregates, a development that attracted people's praise.

