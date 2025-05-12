A Nigerian lady has shared how she managed to pass the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

According to the lady, she did not want to take chances, so she took a six-month break from social media to prepare for the UTME

She said that after the results were released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) she scored 303 marks out of 400

A student who shunned social media has shared how she performed in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to the student, she deactivated her Facebook app to enable her to concentrate and prepare for the examination.

Apart from deactivating her Facebook app, she also uninstalled other apps that might distract her.

In a Facebook post she made after checking her result, Chiamaka Juliet said she scored 303 marks out of 400.

She noted:

"I sat for the UTME for the first time and I scored 303. There’s a gap between my goal and the result, but bruhhhhh, I’m so grateful for this. This exam is actually the reason I went off this space for almost six months. I deactivated my Facebook account sometime in November, last year, and uninstalled some social media apps just to focus. To be frank, my preparation journey was BITTERsweet. I won’t even come here to start polishing my words."

To be able to pass the examination, Chimaka said she took a six-month break from all social media platforms.

She also said she made use ChatGPT when preparing for the UTME.

She said:

"I didn’t attend any formal tutorial (I jumped on a free Government class on WhatsApp, though.). I was working. I had no teacher to ask questions, thank God for ChatGPT. I didn’t have a study partner... Well, I had one from the WhatsApp group, but we were always arguing. Lol. We stopped being partners like two weeks in. But God came through, discipline came through, and somehow… I came through, too. First and hopefully the last attempt. On to the next!"

Facebook reactions as lady scores 303 in UTME

Sunday Ifeanyichukwu said:

"Congratulations. Indeed you are a star and your life is a testament of God's grace. Keep grinding."

Tanishang Balami said:

"Congratulations. Continue to attain greater heights."

Jesam Ikpi said:

"This explains your absence, all along. Wow... this is hugeeee. Hearty congratulations!"

Nwaigbo Naomiflorish said:

"Congratulations. While others are giving reasons for massive failure, people are still making it at the end. I'm proud of you."

Promise Akande said:

"You've come through already! Congratulations, Sis."

Ruth Kadiri said:

"Wow, congratulations on scoring 303! You've worked hard and it's paid off."

