A teacher who performed poorly in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has said he might drag JAMB to court

According to John Felix Obuighkem, his performance in biology, which he has been teaching for 18 years, does not add up

He said he scored 37 marks in biology despite having a degree in it, noting that he wants a review of the process

A teacher has said he might be forced to drag the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to court.

This is because he is demanding a review of his scores in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

John Felix Obuighkem says the result does not reflect his true abilities. Photo credit: Facebook/John Felix.

Source: Facebook

, who said he has been teaching biology for 18 years, took part in the 2025 UTME.

He was confident that he would come out tops, especially in biology, where he has a first degree.

However, the outcome of the examination left him in tears and heartbreak because his performance was abysmal. He scored 159 in all.

He wrote:

"How on earth is it possible that I will score 37 in my own Biology I have first degree on and have taught it for 18 years? Anybody who knows me knows that under no circumstances can I have a score as low as this. Throughout my days of seeking my first admission, there wasn't a day I scored below 200. Those were days when JAMB was tough like uncooked Kanda, talk of these years when JAMB even asked questions on concord and possessive pronouns. Leki headmaster that I am sure I failed only one question, or is it the comprehension?"

The candidate said his poor performance is unacceptable to him. Photo credit: Facebook/John Felix.

Source: Facebook

UTME candidate threatens to drag JAMB to court

In another post, Felix said he is considering taking JAMB to court to force the examination body to review his scores.

He said:

"JAMB cannot just release any score they like as my score. If it requires going to court, I will."

Some people who reacted to the post said they passed through Felix as students and that they even did better than their teacher.

Facebook reactions as teacher threatens to sue JAMB

Iwejua Onyinyechi said:

"Is this just cruise or it's really true Sir Felix? Because even me your product can't have that score, perhaps it's just cruise because I don't and can't believe that."

Alozie Uchenna said:

"I know Mr Felix back then at Prudence, he was and still one of the best hands in his field."

Appollos Mantee said:

"I have known this man for yrs, he was my class mate, sound and intelligent."

Loveth Evans said:

"Sir Felix is a good teacher I know him too well,he is an excellent and competent biology teacher, JAMB senior staff does not know how to use Concord in English language,it could be that such staff was selected to mark JAMB examination, I doubt their credibility."

Another teacher joins students to write UTME

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian teacher went the extra mile to help his students pass the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The teacher who prepares students for the JAMB examination registered for it and joined them to write to motivate them.

Success Osaigbovo, who first wrote JAMB 12 years ago, is a school teacher as well as the owner of a JAMB preparation centre.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng