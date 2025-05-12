As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the release of 2025 UTME results, candidates have started checking their results

An employed lady who wrote science subjects in her JAMB showed how she scored 16o in the 2025 UTME

She stated that she was undecided on the course she wanted to study as she sought advice from people online

Following the release of UTME results, a young lady, Amanda Chizoba, showed what she scored in her 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

She stated that she could not believe she would get up to that score because she was working while preparing for the examinations.

A girl shared her JAMB result and wonders what she may study with it. Photo: Ashley Mandy, JAMB

Source: Facebook

Identified on Facebook as Ashley Mandy, the young lady showed that she scored 160 in her UTME.

She got 34 in English, 41 in Physics, 35 in Biology, and 50 in Chemistry.

In a Facebook post, she said:

“I just checked my Jamb score and I was very surprise to see 160 cuz I didn't know I will get up to 160. Combining work and Jamb lesson was very difficult for me but I thank God for everything. Pls what course can I study with this score science.”

Reactions trail science student’s UTME score

Nnamezie Daniel said:

"Unless there is a new school looking for students, am sorry... You can apply for herbal coaching, I mean herbalist .."

Agu Munachimso said:

"This age ehn getting 160 in jamb and you're posting it,when I got 248 I was scared to show my dad the result. Last last I still collect small beating untop my 248."

Rachael Nweke said:

"You score 160 and you get mind post am??"

Ogechukwu Rine said:

"So you do not have passion for any course? Your score decides what u want to study? U no get direction nne, go an study, food science and technology in IMT."

Nneka Modesta Chikelu said:

"160 and you are posting it. Anty pls prepare for another Jamb. You can't get any reasonable course with this."

Tochukwu Anukwe said:

"My dear school is not for everyone,please concentrate on ur work be the best in whatever work u do believe me sky is ur limit."

Kvng James said:

"Omo see as person dey proud of 160 score, but when I scored 240 I wasn't proud of myself and that was 4 years ago oo, and because of that I stopped thinking about school."

Chuka Nnamokoh said:

"Nothing like jamb lesson. They created it to chop money or for iti people. I never attended one and u don't need to attend any, provided u attending sec school and can write waec. It is same thing. Read ur books and don't give excuse, ok."

A Nigerian lady shared her UTME score online and asked for advice on which course to study. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt Photo for illustration use only

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a science student who scored less than 300 shared his results online.

JAMB releases analysis of UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB released a statistical breakdown of the UTME 2025 results, offering a picture of how candidates performed in the examination conducted across Nigeria.

According to JAMB's official figure, seen by Legit.ng, a total of 1,955,069 candidates wrote the UTME 2025.

Only 0.24 per cent of the candidates got 320 and above in the UTME scores of 2025, while over 75 per cent got less than 200.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng