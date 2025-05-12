As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the release of 2025 UTME results, candidates have started checking theirs

A young lady who graduated from the Federal School of Occupational Therapy (FSOT) showed her UTME score

She stated that she decided to rewrite UTME because her mum wanted her to study nursing after she graduated

Following the release of the JAMB results, a young lady, Oluwatimileyin Olanrewaju, showed what she scored in her 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

She stated that she decided to write JAMB because her mother wanted her to study nursing.

In a TikTok video by @aduke__001, the young lady showed that she scored 311, as she displayed the text she received.

Timileyin had 88 in Chemistry, 80 in Physics, 74 in Biology and 69 in English.

She said:

“I don’t even know where to start… but I know I must start with God Almighty… the one who makes all things beautiful in his time… Looking at my UTME result today… I’m still in shock… not because God isn’t able… but because He chose to show me mercy I didn’t think I deserved… I finished secondary school in 2021… got admitted into the Federal School of Occupational Therapy… and I graduated just last year, 2024.

"Then my mum came and said I must sit for JAMB again this year… 2025… so I can go for the course she wants, which is “Nursing” I was like… What??? Can I even do this? Do I still remember what Physics, Chemistry, or even Biology is anymore.

“Guys… I had to sit tight and the truth is, I only started preparing for this exam from November to March… just 5 months… and see where God has led me to…God did it.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail FSOT graduate’s score

@CyPRus said:

"Congrats ohhh, bur wait I don dey see 300 above since morning, who con be the 1.5m wey fail."

@FÄTHÏÄ said:

"Congratulations, nah to see admission be the koko."

@1 0 9 0 said:

"I don go tell people say my friend for Tiktok score 311. I’m happy for u my love."

@im_floxy said:

"Welldone babyyyyyyy. Thank you for challenging yourself and finding your own strength."

Angel rose said:

"Mine is 191 and I wan study estate management can I study it in lasu or university of Ibadan or should change it to another course to go and study international relations please help me out."@

@AdetulaAdedolapo said:

"Awww congratulations so happy for you."

@Darkhorse said:

"Behind that score is a crazy sleepless night….you deserve it Timmy."

@Dammy said:

"Omor.... they for share d score give us... e too much for nursing."

In related stories, a science student who scored less than 300 shared his results online.

JAMB releases analysis of UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB released a statistical breakdown of the UTME 2025 results, offering a picture of how candidates performed in the examination conducted across Nigeria.

According to JAMB's official figure, seen by Legit.ng, a total of 1,955,069 candidates wrote the UTME 2025.

Only 0.24 per cent of the candidates got 320 and above in the UTME scores of 2025, while over 75 per cent got less than 200.

