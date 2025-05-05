JAMB on Monday, May 5, released a statistical breakdown of the UTME 2025 results, offering a picture of how candidates performed in the examination conducted across Nigeria

According to JAMB's official figure seen by Legit.ng, a total of 1,955,069 candidates wrote the UTME 2025

JAMB disclosed when the UTME 2025 scores will be released, saying "a press conference to announce the individual results of candidates and to facilitate result checking will be held later this week"

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the statistical analysis of the recently-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025 results.

The foremost examination board disclosed this via a document shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, May 5. The file was sighted and perused by Legit.ng.

JAMB: UTME 2025 candidates await individual results

As part of the results, 40,247 underage candidates were reportedly permitted to demonstrate their exceptional abilities. However, only 467 of these candidates (1.16%) achieved scores that meet the threshold for exceptional ability as defined for the UTME, JAMB said, adding that their performance in the subsequent three stages is still pending.

Of the around 2 million people who registered for UTME 2025, 97 candidates were reportedly involved in examination infractions, while "2,157 others are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices".

Additionally, JAMB disclosed that 71,701 candidates were absent. Those facing biometric challenges are also under investigation, and those who are cleared will be rescheduled for examination at designated centres, the examinations board promised.

UTME 2025: Is JAMB result out?

Furthermore, a few of the results, including those of blind candidates and others in the JEOG candidates group, are still being processed.

JAMB said a press conference to announce the individual results of candidates and to facilitate result checking will be held later this week.

The data, as provided by JAMB, can be viewed below:

Akwa Ibom education minister applauds JAMB

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom state commissioner for education, Professor Ubong Essien Umoh, has described JAMB as a trailblazer.

This commendation came in the wake of his unscheduled visit to Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno ICT Centre, Nsit Ibium local government headquarters, Ikot Edibon, on April 24, to witness the conduct of the UTME 2025.

The commissioner shared his observations while positing that the UTME 2025 was well-managed.

His words:

“Candidates, irrespective of their numbers, are well-managed and coordinated. I visited this centre without prior notice and the examination officials were not even surprised to see me as they had been so engrossed in their assigned duties. I hardly found any candidate struggling with the system and that is highly- commendable.”

Prof. Umoh added:

“ICT is a way to the future and secondary school students now have basic ICT knowledge that could be further developed at the tertiary institution level. I consider this a very laudable achievement.”

UTME 2025: JAMB to drag dozens of candidates to court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB is preparing to prosecute more than 60 individuals implicated in various forms of misconduct during the UTME 2025.

The foremost examination board disclosed this in its weekly bulletin which was obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, May 5.

Per the bulletin, the announcement was made by JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who spoke to reporters after overseeing the conduct of the UTME in Kogo, Abuja.

