As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the release of 2025 UTME results, candidates have started checking theirs

A University of Benin student who checked his results for his fourth UTME shared his score with Legit.ng

He told Legit.ng about how he wrote JAMB four times and why he is confident about getting his dream course

After days of waiting, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has finally released the results for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

Among the candidates who checked their results was a University of Benin student, Ayerin Jephthah Adeola.

UNIBEN student who wants to study Medicine gets over 300 in 2025 JAMB. Photo: Ayerin Jephthah Adeola, JAMB

Source: Facebook

The candidate shared his results with Legit.ng and shared how he had written the UTME four times.

UNIBEN student goes back to write JAMB

Ayerin, currently studying Plant Biology and Biotechnology at UNIBEN, got 320 in the 2025 UTME.

He got 91 in Physics, 85 in Chemistry, 77 in Biology and 67 in English. The student expressed his optimism about getting his course.

His words:

“My fourth time writing JAMB. UNIBEN changed my course several times, and this time, God isn't giving them a chance.”

UNIBEN student wrote UTME 4 times

Ayerin shared how he had been trying to get his dream course of Medicine and Surgery since he graduated from secondary school in 2019.

At 17, he wrote his first UTME in 2020 and scored 224, but he didn’t go for post-UTME.

He said:

“I didn't even bother to write the post-UTME because I picked OAU for MBBS then. In 2021, I did IJMB in Ilorin(I had an issue with my name due to late registration. Another girl's name was on the result, whereas my picture was on it).

“In 2022, I scored 284 in JAMB and 13 points in IJMB, but I had to use one. So, I used the JAMB and UNIBEN gave me EMT.

“In 2023, I used my IJMB and UNILORIN gave me agriculture. In 2024, I got 290 in UTME and UNIBEN gave me PBB, which I'm studying currently.”

See his results below:

2025 and 2020 UTME results of UNIBEN student. Photo: Ayerin Jephthah Adeola

Source: Facebook

Ayerin said that what may have been affecting his admission to study his dream course was poor orientation.

He said:

“I think the major problem was a poor orientation and weak post-UTME score, which I'm working towards, and God will surely help me this time. I can't be given another course this year. Haba.”

While sharing the result analysis, JAMB revealed that over 75 per cent of candidates for this year got less than 200 in scores.

In a related story, a Nigerian girl who wrote the 2025 UTME danced after writing the exams.

Man’s son survives accident after JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared how his son narrowly escaped death while returning from where he went to write the UTME.

The man shared photos of his son in the hospital, as he gave details of the sad accident that led to the driver’s death.

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and thanked God for saving his son’s life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng