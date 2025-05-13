Mixed reactions have trailed a Nigerian mum's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

The woman's son shared it online along with a voice note she sent, laughing at him for earlier saying she wouldn't get more than 6 marks

In the voice note, the woman told her son that she only needed a score of 140, but interestingly, she got more than she bargained for

A young man, identified as @_just_thim_, has posted his mother's 2025 UTME result on social media.

"This my mama no go kill me," he captioned the TikTok post.

Mum's 2025 UTME result

In the post, the lad attached a screenshot of his chat with his mother. In the chat, she sent him her UTME result and a voice note where she laughed at him for earlier saying she wouldn't score more than 6 marks.

According to the woman, named Kolapo Elizabeth, she only needed to score 140, but got more than that.

From the chat, she scored 163 marks - English 40, Physics 41, Biology 45, and Chemistry 37.

Internet users commended his mum for her performance in the exam.

See her result below:

Mum's UTME result generates reactions online

DONALD🎱 said:

"She still score pass my friend."

Hajjisulex❤️ said:

"Make she dey come Ogitech asap."

adedoyin💖🦋 said:

"😂😂 She don tell me that she will message you."

@i.am.iconic said:

"Some ppl score less than that oo."

Oluwaseunester27 said:

"Na Same score me and your mummy get o."

just_alao):🫴 said:

"Your mama still score pass you."

Kayode said:

"No offense, but it’s a good idea to avoid sharing your mother’s name on social media so openly it’s just a privacy and safety thing."

Amanda said:

"She tried na 😩I never even see my own result."

al.muktee said:

"Seriously me and your mom na same score 🥺see my life."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a teacher had rejected her UTME result and had written an open letter to JAMB.

Biology teacher threatens to sue JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Biology teacher had threatened to take JAMB to court over his poor UTME result.

The teacher, who said he has been teaching biology for 18 years, wrote the 2025 UTME and got 159 on aggregate. Before taking the exam, he was confident that he would come out tops, especially in biology, where he has a first degree. His post online read in part:

"How on earth is it possible that I will score 37 in my own Biology I have first degree on and have taught it for 18 years? Anybody who knows me knows that under no circumstances can I have a score as low as this. Throughout my days of seeking my first admission, there wasn't a day I scored below 200. Those were days when JAMB was tough like uncooked Kanda, talk of these years when JAMB even asked questions on concord and possessive pronouns..."

