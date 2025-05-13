Nigerians have hailed a secondary school student for his outstanding performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The boy’s sister shared a screenshot containing a breakdown of the boy's result, as she also announced his Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) score

Despite the mass failure recorded in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam, the 16-year-old scored 98 in maths and 92 in chemistry

A 16-year-old boy, Akiogbe David Akorede, was commended on social media for his impressive UTME result.

The young Nigerian lad's result was shared on his sister’s TikTok page.

A 16-year-old boy, Akiogbe David Akorede, trends as his sister shares his 2025 UTME result online. Photo: @teeyolu_.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @teeyolu_, the lady showed her brother, whom she visited in his secondary school hostel.

She described her brother as an "academic weapon" as she showcased his UTME score of 350.

He got 98 in Maths, 92 in Chemistry, 89 in Physics, and 71 in English.

Lady hails brother's UTME and SAT scores

She further revealed that her brother scored 1580 in SAT, an examination written by people who want to attend universities in the United States.

Out of the 1600 perfect score in the SAT examination, David scored 1580 in the exam, which he wrote at 15.

His sister captioned the video:

“POV: Your brother is an academic weapon. Plus 1580 in SAT. He’s so cool (We came to visit him in hostel).”

In the comment session, she gave more information about her brother’s academic performance.

A Nigerian lady shares how her brother excelled in UTME and SAT exams. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt Photo for illustration use only.

Source: Getty Images

She said:

“And to think he only missed one question he got 800/800 in math and missed one in English that carried 20 marks. He was really on demon time. Mehn when it comes to sat I know that exam isn’t easy at all. My brother wanted to write cuz he’s naturally smart and he was 15 at the time. We didn’t have high hopes at all. The score was a surprise.

“He got 89 in physics because his physics question wasn’t complete and his time was going same with English, jamb has a lot of reviewing to do this year cuz even this Ite we’re happy about was meant to be higher lmao. He complained about physics and English a lot.”

She also confirmed that her brother was an Engineering aspirant.

See the video below:

Reactions trail boy’s UTME score

@tife said:

"1580 in SAT???? I Stood up, did a back-lit, licked the ground and applauded."

@MoonAngel said:

"Wdym 98 in mat!"

SIRMMY B said:

"Omo nah all this engineering applicants Dey Blast UTME like why??? … and most of their cut off no Dey pass 200 at most 210."

In a related story, a science student who scored 160 posted her results online and asked for advice.

JAMB releases analysis of UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB released a statistical breakdown of the UTME 2025 results, offering a picture of how candidates performed in the examination conducted across Nigeria.

According to JAMB's official figure, seen by Legit.ng, a total of 1,955,069 candidates wrote the UTME 2025.

Only 0.24 per cent of the candidates got 320 and above in the UTME scores of 2025, while over 75 per cent got less than 200.

