Parents crowded the gate of the JAMB office in Ikoyi, Lagos, to protest the low scores of their children

A TikTok video shows the frustrated parents being ignored by JAMB officials despite their complaints

The video highlights the disappointment as high-performing students score below expectations, with security also engaging negatively with the parents

A Nigerian man shared a video of Nigerian parents at the office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) concerning the low scores of their children.

The parents crowded the gate of the JAMB office in Ikoyi to express their displeasure.

A Nigerian man shows how parents storm the JAMB office in Lagos to complain about their children's low UTME scores.

Source: TikTok

In a video by @_greatjay_ on TikTok, the man showed the parents at the gate.

He stated that the officials refused to attend to them.

The man said:

“This is JAMB office. We are at the gate, and they have refused to attend to us. They have refused to attend to the parents. Look at parents. Everybody is updet. High performing students are scoring 140-something in JAMB. The security man is talking anyhow to the parents.”

The video was captioned:

“Happening live at JAMB office , Ikoyi lagos as parents express their displeasure at the recently released JAMB results.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as parents storm JAMB office over results

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the parents' actions and the JAMB results.

Small shuks said:

"Help us beg them ooooo should release our original results or we should rewrite it because mine nah what I got in mock they arrange back to me in main jamb ooooo make they help us ooooo."

WINNIE said:

"Make una relax. Na over confidence make them fail. We that read and passed well. Make una nor use una own worry person."

@Arike said:

"God bless our parents for taking this up I had 151 in JAMB where I was expecting 250 above so disheartening."

iammyself said:

"Please y'all should rest and wait for next year. Your children read and that doesn't mean what they read must come out."

user1403427883836 said:

"who is telling Nigerian parents that intelligent students don't fail exams. go register you children next year and pray they do better. good luck."

StarryCollection said:

"If not for manipulation, this exam is a computer base exam, nothing should stop them from seeing the results the following day nor the third day, y does it have to take a week."

A man shows parents protesting over their kids' low score in 2025 UTME.

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a lady celebrated as her brother scored 98 in maths and showed his full results.

JAMB releases analysis of UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB released a statistical breakdown of the UTME 2025 results, offering a picture of how candidates performed in the examination conducted across Nigeria.

According to JAMB's official figure, seen by Legit.ng, a total of 1,955,069 candidates wrote the UTME 2025.

Only 0.24 per cent of the candidates got 320 and above in the UTME scores of 2025, while over 75 per cent got less than 200.

