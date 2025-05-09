A lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, popularly known as UNIZIK, has reacted to the election of American Cardinal, Pope Leo XIV, as the new leader of the Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV became the 267th head of the Catholic church and the first American to assume the exalted position

The Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies lecturer said it was even humbling to realise he shares the same birthday as the new Pope

Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye, a Nnamdi Azikiwe University lecturer, has expressed excitement at the election of Pope Leo XIV as the new pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

On Thursday, May 8, 133 cardinals finally elected American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who took the name Pope Leo XIV, after failing to reach a consensus in two rounds of voting.

UNIZIK lecturer's comment on new Pope

Dr Chukwudi, in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 8, said it was a beauty to watch, adding that it was humbling to see the new Pope.

He also delighted in the fact that he shares the same birthday as the 69-year-old pontiff, which is on September 14.

The academic prayed that the Pope lead well. His post read:

"What a beauty to watch. it was indeed humbling to see our new Pope; His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. I'm also humbled to learn that we share the same birthday; September 14th.

"May you lead well Holy Father!!!"

It is noteworthy that the death of Pope Francis necessitated the election of a new Pope to fill the vacant position he left.

UNIZIK lecturer's comment on Pope stirs reactions

Ndukwe Kelechi said:

"Me and pope go dey do birthday for the same day now o."

Onyedibe Ella Amara said:

"His Holiness Pope Leo XIV."

Haly-Chuks Modesty said:

"Pope Leo XIV.... A first American Pope 🇺🇸."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian Catholic priest and a bishop had reacted to the election of Pope Leo XIV as the new pontiff of the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV's oldest brother reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the oldest brother of Pope Leo XIV had reacted to his emergence as the new head of the Catholic Church.

Recounting an epic childhood moment he shared with Pope Leo XIV and his other sibling, John Prevost, the older man said the pontiff was always the holy one, based on his conduct. He said they used to tease Pope Leo XIV, when he was six years old, that he would become a Pope someday. The man said:

"...I used to raise can with my two younger brothers all the time, but he was always the holy one, and we used to tease him, "You're gonna be Pope someday. You're too holy. What do you wanna be. And you know, joking, really. And when he went into the seminary, it's like, 'Oh, wow, okay.' And then a couple of years ago, when the pope made him a cardinal, it's like this could happen. Holy cow."

