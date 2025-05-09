Louis Prevost, the oldest brother of Pope Leo XIV, has broken silence on his sibling's election as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church

An excited Louis said his wife called to inform him there was finally white smoke, and when he heard the name of the new Pope, it was unexpected

The Florida resident recounted what he and his other brother usually told Pope Leo XIV when they were much younger

Pope Leo XIV's oldest brother, Louis Prevost, has said he didn't expect his sibling to emerge as the new pontiff of the Catholic Church.

Louis stated this during an interview where he shared his thoughts on his younger brother becoming the new Pope.

Pope Leo XIV's oldest brother says he almost collapsed when he heard the news of his emergence as new Catholic Church leader. Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong, Instagram/@catholicconnect

Source: Getty Images

Louis says he might have collapsed

While speaking to the interviewer, Louis recounted how he learnt his brother had just been made the new Pope.

"I was lying in bed, my wife called and said, "White smoke! White smoke!".

"So, I turned the TV on, watched it, and it took almost an hour, and when the cardinal came out and we're all waiting, and he goes, and he mentioned Roberto, I knew right away and I ..It's like, if I had not been in bed standing up, I might have collapsed because it's like totally unexpected you know..."

Louis says Pope Leo XIV was "always holy"

Narrating a memorable childhood moment he shared with Pope Leo XIV and his other sibling, John Prevost, the Florida resident said the pontiff was always the holy one, based on his conduct.

He said they used to tease Pope Leo XIV, when he was six years old, that he would become a Pope someday. In his words:

"It's like this is the first American pope that was a strike against him. He's young, two strikes, but he's got a lot of worldwide experience. In his previous pope so. When we were little kids, we used to...

"I used to raise can with my two younger brothers all the time, but he was always the holy one, and we used to tease him, "You're gonna be Pope someday. You're too holy. What do you wanna be. And you know, joking, really. And when he went into the seminary, it's like, 'Oh, wow, okay.' And then a couple of years ago, when the pope made him a cardinal, it's like this could happen. Holy cow."

Pope Leo XIV's oldest brother reacts to his election as head of Catholic Church. Photo Credit: ABC News

Source: UGC

Pope Leo XIV middle sibling reacts

The pontiff's middle sibling, John Prevost, described his emergence as incredible but hoped people wouldn't politicise it. He told NBC Chicago:

"It's incredible. It's awesome. I just hope others here and overseas don't turn political.

''Oh, he's American, he's gonna screw the church up' – hopefully that doesn't happen and keep the nationalism out of it and let's just be the Catholic Church."

Pope Leo's brother reaction gets people talking

sterke_mooie_livia said:

"Proud moment ❤️May the Lord preserve him, give him a long life, make him blessed upon the earth, and not hand him over to the power of his enemies."

sarahlee829 said:

"What a beautiful reminder of the humanity of the Petrine Office truly in the footsteps of Saint Peter himself! Prayers for our Pope that God will continue to bless him!"

nezelum said:

"Your wishes have come true and this is why it is important to speak right and life into everyone. Correct in love not to destroy. May God bless humanity more with this Pope. God is telling America not to disconnect . . . To whom much has been given; much more is expected. This is the gospel truth. Pope Leo XIV is God’s gift to the world from the USA. God bless him and the world; amen."

anton.sapto said:

"Praise God!!! I couldn’t hold my tears watching how lovely and blessed family our new Pope from… God bless you!"

antoniettascarpelli said:

"So happy for your family 💖 God bless us all Amazing Grace 🙏 Peace."

aleli.tir0502 said:

"Imagine that. When you tell everyone that your brother’s the Pope; such an honor and a blessing."

luisana_01 said:

"The way his two brothers talks about his holiness from childhood is truly beautiful."

Old tweet of new Pope against Vance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old tweet of the new Pope against the US Vice President JD Vance had resurfaced on social media.

The American cardinal had made history on Thursday after he was elected by the conclave to head the Catholic Church, following two failed attempts at having a consensus candidate.

In the tweet dated February 3, the new Catholic Church head attached a web link to a National Catholic Reporter publication criticising the US vice president's comment, which was made during an interview on January 29.

