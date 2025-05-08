History has been at the Vatican City as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected as the new Pope of the Catholic Church

Cardinal Robert has become the first-ever American to be elected pope of the Roman Catholic Church

In this article, Legit.ng highlights four interesting things to know about the new leader of over a billion Catholic faithfuls, who chose the name Pope Leo XIV

On Thursday, May 8, white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel's chimney, signalling that the 133 cardinals have elected Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first-ever American to lead the Roman Catholic church.

The mammoth crowd at the Vatican City erupted in joy on seeing the white smoke billow from the chimney and hearing the bells of St. Peter's Basilica confirming the news.

Cardinal Robert chose the name Pope Leo XIV.

It is noteworthy that the election of Pope Leo XIV comes in the third round of voting, as there had been two black smoke releases from the chimney before now.

Four things to know about the latest leader of the Roman Catholic church, which has 1.4 billion members globally.

1. Where is Robert Prevost from?

According to Newsweek, Robert Prevost was born and raised in the southern suburb of Chicago, in the United States, in 1955.

The 69-year-old was part of St. Mary of the Assumption parish near Dolton, Illinois, according to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times.

2. What languages Robert Prevost speaks

The National Catholic Reporter asserted that Prevost is fluent in English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese. He is also able to read Latin and German.

3. He was formerly an altar boy

As per the BBC report, Prevost served as an altar boy and was ordained as a priest in 1982. He spent 10 years as a local parish pastor and as a teacher at a seminary in Trujillo in northwestern Peru.

4. Robert Prevost's other nationality

BBC reported that Prevost is also of Peruvian descent.

Kanayo O Kanayo criticises black smoke use

Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo had knocked the Catholic Church for the use of black smoke.

Kanayo argued that for black to mean failure and white success, it was a blackmail to the black and African community. KOK, as he is fondly called by fans, pointed out that this blackmail means blacks are the black sheep of the world. In his words:

"Cardinals fail to elect a new Pope as Black smoke billows from the Sistine Chapel Chimney. When a new Pope is elected, white smoke is emitted. Therefore, black means FAILURE, white means SUCCESS. This blackmail means blacks are the black sheep of the world. Methinks the Vatican should make the black smoke blue since black means failure to.”

