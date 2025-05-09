Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected by conclave as new Pope of the Catholic Church after the funeral rites of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 years

69-year-old Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected by conclave as new Pope of the Catholic Church after the funeral rites of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 years.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, is the first Pope from the United States of America, USA, in 2000 years. Born in Chicago in 1955, the new Pontiff also serves as the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

Nigerian catholic leaders have sent a goodwill message to the newly elected Pope.

Nigerian catholic clergymen react to new pope election

In a heartfelt message, the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, and Parish Priest of Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish, Umudioka, both in Anambra state, Rev. Fr. Chibuzor Emmanuel Obimma, has congratulated the newly elected Pope Leo XIV on his ascension to the papacy.

Acknowledging the weight of the responsibilities the pontiff now carries, Fr. Obimma, popularly called Fr. Ebube Muonso, expressed his joy and optimism for the future of the Catholic Church under Pope Leo XIV's leadership.

In his message, exclusively obtained by Legit.ng correspondent on Friday, May 9, Fr. Ebube Muonso highlighted the importance of papal guidance in fostering unity, peace, and compassion among believers and the world at large.

Pope Leo XIV is the first American pontiff. Photo: Getty Images

He prayed for the pontiff's wisdom and strength as he navigates the challenges facing the church today, urging the faithful to support Pope Leo XIV through prayers and actions.

Fr. Ebube Muonso emphasized the need for the church to engage actively with global issues such as social justice, environmental stewardship, and interfaith dialogue, encouraging the new pope to inspire a renewed sense of mission among Catholics worldwide.

As he concluded his message, the charismatic Catholic priest invited the entire Catholic community to join him in prayer for a fruitful and transformative reign for Pope Leo XIV, trusting that his leadership will usher in a new era of hope and renewal for the church.

Anambra diocese sends goodwill message to new pope

Also, a former bishop, Catholic diocese of Nnewi, Anambra state, His Lordship, Most Rev. Hilary Odili Okeke, sends his good wishes to the new Pope, describing his election as new era of Hope in the Mother church.

In his exclusive message made available to Legit.ng correspondent on Thursday, May 8, Bishop Okeke urged Pope Leo XIV to dedicate his entire life to the service of the Mother Church.

Bishop Okeke emphasized the profound responsibility that rests on the shoulders of the newly elected pontiff, highlighting the need for unwavering commitment and devotion to the mission of the church.

The bishop said:

"Considering the challenges that the global church faces today, I pray that Pope Leo XIV leads with humility, compassion, and courage. I encourage the pontiff to draw strength from his faith and the support of the faithful, as he navigates the complexities of a rapidly changing world."

Moreover, Bishop Okeke expressed his belief in the importance of the pope's role as a spiritual guide, urging him to inspire unity and dialogue within the church and with other communities. He emphasized that a focus on love, mercy, and the foundational teachings of Christ will help the church fulfill its mission in today's society.

Concluding his message, Bishop Okeke extended his prayers for Pope Leo XIV, asking God to grant him the grace and wisdom needed to fulfill his papal duties, and to be a faithful servant of the gospel and the church. He called on all Catholics to support the pontiff through prayer, fostering a spirit of collaboration and love within the church.

New Pope elected as white smoke emerges from sistine chapel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that white smoke had risen above the Sistine Chapel, signalling that a new pope has been elected.

The new pontiff will be revealed when he steps out onto the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica shortly.

As reported by The Telegraph, the election came after two days of voting in the conclave, and 17 days after the death of Pope Francis.

