Newly elected Pope Leo XIV began his first homily with words in English during Mass in the Sistine Chapel with the College of Cardinals

Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff and a member of the Augustinian order, began his tenure with a historic Mass in the Sistine Chapel, on Friday morning

The Vatican confirmed this development and released videos of Pope Leo XIV 1st mass that have gone viral online

Vatican City, Rome - Less than 24 hours after his historic election, Pope Leo XIV, celebrated his first Mass as leader of the Catholic Church at the Sistine Chapel on Friday morning, May 9.

The Mass was held with the 133 Cardinals, that elected him as the 267th Bishop of Rome on the second day of the conclave, on Thursday, May 8.

In a video released by the Vatican on Friday, Pope Leo XIV began his first homily with words in English during Mass in the Sistine Chapel with the College of Cardinals.

The new Pope opened his first homily with a message quoting the responsorial Psalm:

“I will sing a new song to the Lord, because he has done marvels, and indeed not just with me but with all of us.”

Before continuing in Italian, Pope Leo XIV said:

"My brother Cardinals, as we celebrate this morning, I invite you to recognize the marvels that the Lord has done. The blessing that the Lord continues to pour out upon all of us.

"Through the ministry of Peter you have called me to carry that cross and blessed by the mission and I know I can rely on every one of you to walk with me, as we continue as a church."

Pope Leo XIV urges cardinals to embrace humility and faith

The new pope urged cardinals to make themselves “small,” echoing the humble approach of his predecessor Pope Francis.

Pope Leo XIV also called for cultivating better a personal relationship with Christ, and he insisted that, without faith, life lacks meaning.

"We are called to bear witness to our joyful faith in Christ the Saviour."

As seen in a video, Pope Leo XIV gave this reminder during his first Mass as pontiff with the College of Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel - the exact site where the electors chose him as the 267th Pope on the fourth ballot the evening prior.

Watch the videos below as Pope Leo celebrates first mass after election:

