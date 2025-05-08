Nigerian actor Kanayo O Kanayo trended online as he shared his observations on the selection of a new pope

The Catholic Church has a tradition of gathering cardinals under 80 to elect a new pope; black or white smoke announces the outcome of each meeting

The movie star spoke against the black smoke, signifying failure, as he shared that it affects the African community

Nigerian renowned actor Kanayo O Kanayo has sent a public message to the Catholic community and cardinals over the selection of a new pope.

Legit.ng reports that thick black smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney on Wednesday, May 7indicating that Catholic cardinals failed to pick a new pope in the first round of voting.

Tens of thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square, watching intently as smoke appeared three hours and fifteen minutes into the conclave, confirming that no candidate had yet secured the required two-thirds majority.

The 133 voting cardinals were called back to Rome after Pope Francis’ death on April 21.

Reports revealed they will return to the Santa Marta residence and begin voting on Thursday, May 8. Francis, who has served for 12 years, leaves behind a global Church of 1.4 billion people facing tremendous internal and external difficulties.

The puff of white smoke will signal not just a new pope, but the beginning of a new chapter in the Church’s 2,000-year history.

Kanayo Kanayo attacks Catholic tradition

The renowned actor argued that for black to mean failure and white success, it was a blackmail to the black and African community.

KOK, as he is fondly called by fans, pointed out that this blackmail means blacks are the black sheep of the world.

The veteran role interpreter urged the Vatican to make the black smoke blue, as it works against the black community.

Captioning his video, he wrote:

“Cardinals fail to elect a new Pope as Black smoke billows from the Sistine Chapel Chimney. When a new Pope is elected, white smoke is emitted. Therefore, black means FAILURE, white means SUCCESS. This blackmail means blacks are the black sheep of the world. Methinks the Vatican should make the black smoke blue since black means failure to.”

Netizens react to KOK’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mountzion231 said:

"Tell them that’s is what I said as well I am glad my eyes has opened."

fechifash said:

"I think this makes a lot of sense even though it may be a bit difficult to change. But I with the power of SM, it maybe possible."

anyi_cash said:

"Oyibo people see anything black as bad. That is why they always put black colors at worst places."

owo_dada wrote:

"Black People really Dey suffer for Oyibo hand o 😩🤦‍♂️."

caesar_nnamdi said:

"That's the main reason a Black pope will never emerge 😢. We black race should embrace our culture and leave the White race with theirs."

officialsammy11 said:

"I do not know why we like to give meaningless interpretation to some things... So black generally is failure?? Ur car with black color is failure and Africans as a black race or people are failures?? C'mon man!! Stop such!!!"

Kanayo on wedding talks in his hometown

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor defended his hometown, Mbaise, Imo state, following a viral video of wedding talks that crashed over bride price demands.

Kanayo stated that the bride price was relative and varies in the Eastern part of the country, depending on the value each family places on their daughters.

He dismissed the generalisation of expensive bride price and demands in the southeast.

