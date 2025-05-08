Once again, black smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel's chimney on Thursday morning as the cardinals completed a second round of voting to elect Pope Francis' successor

One hundred and thirty-three cardinals were locked in the Sistine Chapel, where they had been voting for a consensus pope

A Nigerian Catholic priest has reacted to the outcome of the second round of voting and explained its implication

For the second time, 133 cardinals of the Roman Catholic church have failed to elect a consensus candidate to replace Pope Francis, who died April 21.

On Thursday morning, black smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel's chimney, indicating that the cardinals could not get the next pope, who will be the church's 267th leader.

A Catholic priest offers insight into the meaning of the black smoke at the Vatican City.

Source: Facebook

Priest explains implication of second black smoke

Commenting on the development, Nigerian Catholic priest, Chinaka Justin Mbaeri, explained that it implies no candidate received the required two-thirds majority to be elected pope.

The priest wrote on Facebook:

"2ND TIME: BLACK Smoke Again.

"This means that no candidate has yet received the required two-thirds majority to be elected Pope."

As per ABC News report, white smoke will appear from the chapel's chimney to signify that a new pope has been elected.

Also, the bells of St. Peter's Basilica will be rung to confirm a new leader of the Catholic Church.

The Nigerian cleric prayed for God's will to be done. He wrote in the comment section:

"We go again... Later in the day.

"May God's will be done!"

A Catholic priest shares meaning of second black smoke after cardinals failed to elect new pope. Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood, Tiziana Fabi, Facebook/Chinaka Justin Mbaeri

Source: Getty Images

People react to Catholic priest's comment

Faustin Fanen Iyorgbir said:

"Padre, may I please understand this concept of TWO-THIRD MAJORITY.

"Does the church interpret this term in a perculiar way?"

Saatyom Solomon said:

"When the white smoke eventually comes, we shall pray for whom ever it is."

Divine Callys said:

"May God choose the Pope by himself, we are waiting for the announcement."

Paul Emmanuel said:

"Padre please don't be offended I thought that is the Holy Spirit that determines who the Pope should lbe like in the old they cast lots but this time around it's by balloting sounds more political than spiritual 23rd majority na waoo."

Didacus Nwandu said:

"Padre, please clarify me, are there specified number of cardinals that are vying for the position that other cardinals will queue to vote for, or every cardinals are eligible to be voted for or voted against."

Uche Chikata said:

"It is going to be tougher in this particular Conclave to elect a new Pope because this Conclave has the most diverse Cardinals ever representing over 50 countries."

Angela Monye said:

"That's means the people the media are projecting as "front liners" them no front anything.

May the Holy Spirit take over them and may the right person emerge Amen."

Nigerian cardinal joins conclave to elect pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian Cardinal, Peter Ebere Okpaleke, had joined the conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor.

The 62-year-old, the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese in Anambra State, is among the 120 cardinal electors locked in the Sistine Chapel for the conclave, which started on Wednesday afternoon, May 7, 2025.

Cardinal Okpaleke's participation in this sacred event is a moment of national pride and spiritual reflection for Nigerians. He studied Canon Law in Rome at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross.

