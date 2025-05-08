The name of the new Pope of the Catholic church has been announced after he was elected in the Sistine Chapel

The new Pope is named Robert Francis Prevost, and he is from the United States of America, USA

Also, the new Pope, who is the first ever Pope from the United States in 2000 years, is to be called Pope Leo X1V

Robert Prevost who is from the United States of America has emerged as the new leader of the Catholic church.

He has become the 267th pope, the first time in 2,000 that an American will occupy the converted seat.

The new Pope is to be known as Pope Leo XIV. Photo credit: Instagram/Vatican News.

Source: UGC

The 69-year-old Pontiff was born in Chicago in 1955 and is to be known as Pope Leo XIV.

The new Pope holds both American and Peruvian citizenship, and also serves as the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

According to information posted on the website of the College of Cardinals, Pope Leo holds similar views as late Pope Francis.

The information states:

"Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a former prefect of the influential Dicastery for Bishops, is a Chicago-born prelate with views close to Pope Francis who spent many years as a missionary in Peru before being elected head of the Augustinians for two consecutive terms. Born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, Prevost entered the novitiate of the Order of Saint Augustine (OSA) in 1977 and made his solemn vows in 1981. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University in 1977, a Master of Divinity from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago."

Pope Leo XIV is the first American citizen to become Pope in 200 years. Photo credit: Instagram/Vatican News and College of Cardinals.

Source: UGC

Watch the video of the announcement below:

Reactions to election of new Pope

Ann Bini said:

"I am happy that God chosen him (Pope Leo) as the next Pope! What happened to me when I was spirit filled was correct he will be in America. I am excited of whatever he may bring! For sure God will direct him and bless him."

Miatta Zinnah Dongbo said:

"Congratulations and welcome to our new Papal, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. May the Almighty God lead and direct you as you shepherd His people."

Leo Quinones said:

"Leo XIV, has many challenges and follows the path of Pope Francis."

Bartholomew Terhemba Terwase said:

"Heavenly Father. We thank You for the appointment of Pope Leo XIV. May You grant him wisdom, humility, and strength as he leads Your Church in love and truth. Bless his mission, unite the faithful through his service, and let his leadership reflect Your light in the world. Amen."

Frankis Morales said:

"The many followers who are moving away from Catholicism because of things like this are right. Now what will the Catholics of Europe and other countries say? Having elected an American pope is like an affront to their faith."

How a new Pope is elected

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis died at the age of 88, which means a new Pope had to be selected within a few days.

The 88-year-old pontiff died on Easter Monday, a day after he met with the US Vice President, JD Vance.

Some people might want to know how a new pope is chosen after the death of Pope Francis who died at the Vatican.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng