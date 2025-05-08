A Nigerian woman celebrated her husband's return to the country after spending nine years in Italy

In a heartwarming video, he arrived in a big jeep, greeted by excited family members who hugged him

She affectionately calls him her “Italian Odogwu” as they reunite after nearly a decade apart, sparking reactions

A Nigerian woman celebrated as her husband returned to Nigeria after nine years.

She stated that he had been in Italy for over nine years, as she tagged him her “Italian odogwu”.

In the video shared by @kesh.official123 on TikTok, the man arrived at the compound in a big fine jeep.

Many family members rushed out to welcome him and hug him.

She captioned the video:

“Welcome home, my Italian odogwu. After 9 years. My man.”

In the comment section, the lady said that of all their family members, she was the only one who knew of his coming.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Italy-based man returns to Nigeria

Many who came across the video welcomed the man back home, as some prayed for their loved ones to also return to Nigeria

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@BushDoctor Official said:

"They don't know wetin ODOGWU passed through to get this level. To God be the glory."

@Blessed Joshua NC said:

"Congratulations bro, am in Hungary Budapest,I pray God do it for me to visit my home country Nigeria safe and sound."

@Mimi said:

"Welcome home our husband. Same God that do it for you I pray he remember my husband too."

@O.G BOGAR said:

"Oluwa run like this for my brother too oo since 8 years now."

@Life of a principled lady said:

"Ohh Jesus tnk you ooo after coming from farm am seeing ds video this will be my testimony as my bro wen God bless no won remember us."

@Active_deputy_comedy said:

"That night na Till don no sleeping, Only take bottle water to the bed side for hydration. It’s been long for married couples only."

Victus said:

"fun fact, who no dey Europe or get person for Europe no go understand. I thank God everyday for my situation, men are really suffering over here. thank goodness he finally succeeded."

@Ambi said:

"Finally, God touch Italian Government to give you document. congratulations for getting your Italian paper."

@Engr bona said:

"Odogwu because he came back with money."

@Power Uche said:

"Nothing pass home very soon I will celebrate like this with family and love one."

