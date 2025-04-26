A 25-year-old lady celebrated as she returned to Nigeria after spending many years in the United Kingdom

She stated that she ran away from the United Kingdom and shared her reason for leaving the country

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s reason for leaving the United Kingdom

A Nigerian lady shared her experience as she returned to Nigeria after spending years in the United Kingdom.

She shared how her journey went from the UK to Nigeria, as she opened up about why she returned.

A Nigerian lady returned to the country after spending years in the UK. Photo: @dewdailyy

Source: TikTok

In a video by @dewdailyy on TikTok, the lady noted that she ran away from the United Kingdom to escape depression and for her mental health.

She captioned the video:

“Day in the life of a 25 year old who ran away from the UK to Lagos Nigeria to escape depression and for her mental health."

She also shared her journey on the day of her return, stating that she left her home at 3:30 am to board an Air Peace flight from London to Lagos.

She said:

“Fly with me to Nigeria 🇳🇬 for the first time in a long time using Air Peace, the first Nigerian airline to have direct flight from London to Lagos.”

In the comments, she revealed that she paid £1,300.

See how her journey went:

Reactions trail lady’s return to Nigeria from UK

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s reason for leaving the United Kingdom.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@bco said:

"The day I go visit naija I go first branch Ghana go change oil first then enter Abuja then enter lagos take share grace."

@chilly said:

"Air peace is not the first, Arik use to before they stopped in 2016."

@uyiuyi27 said:

"I flew Arik Airlines 2012 from Heathrow to Lagos nonstop."

@mc_funny_daddy said:

"As i dey watch this video na so light go off depression no dey pass this one Nepal don do am again."

@Bad mouth said:

"Nothing is wrong with u jare, if truly wrong wit u though u might be wealthy."

@kodosky1776 said:

"Pls how is this Gatwick airport never flown out from there before."

@Oluwafunmilayo (TEAM 100) said:

"Bucket is the logo, welcome back to Nigeria. I wish you safe travels back to UK."

@Amazon_13 said:

"Did you need your have any form of vaccination form filled online???"

@yomioreke said:

"I went to use British airways,na colour rice dem give me,see pounded yam ooo."

Lady drops out of master's program in UK

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady shared how she risked returning to Nigeria after she dropped out of university in the United Kingdom.

She shared how she travelled to the UK, leaving her family behind, and what she met when she started schooling.

The lady narrated how she abandoned her master’s program in the UK and how her family supported her decision.

Source: Legit.ng