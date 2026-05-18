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Doctor Shares Screenshot of Emotional Message Frank Edoho Sent Him 5 Months Ago, Triggers Reactions
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Doctor Shares Screenshot of Emotional Message Frank Edoho Sent Him 5 Months Ago, Triggers Reactions

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • A doctor has reacted to the online marriage saga involving veteran TV host Frank Edoho and his estranged second wife, Sandra Onyenaucheya, whom he recently separated from
  • The doctor released a screenshot of the touching message Edoho had sent him on December 21, 2025, lamenting that the media personality had been through a lot over the years
  • According to the Nigerian doctor, who expressed his delight that men are now speaking out, cheating actually destroys a man

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Doctor Great Ogbeiwi, a Nigerian medical practitioner, has posted the message he received from Frank Edoho five months ago.

The doctor shared the message with the public following the online marriage saga involving Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenaucheya.

Mixed reactions as doctor releases message Frank Edoho sent him 5 months ago
Doctor Great Ogbeiwi shares the message Frank Edoho sent him months ago. Photo Credit: Just A Nigerian Man, Instagram/@frankedoho
Source: Facebook

Message Frank Edoho sent doctor

In a Facebook post on May 16, Dr Great, via his verified handle 'Just a Nigerian Man', read out the message Edoho sent him on December 21, 2025, stressing that cheating destroys a man.

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In the message, Edoho appreciated Dr Great for all his talks over the years, which he found helpful, and revealed that he was in a horrific marriage, but the doctor's talk gave him the courage to quit the union.

"My guy. You don't even know what you have been doing for me for the last couple of years. I was in a horrific marriage and your talk gave me the courage to leave finally. Continue doing your good work. Blessings upon you!" Edoho's messsage read.

Mixed reactions have trailed Edoho's message to the doctor.

Mixed reactions as doctor releases message Frank Edoho sent him 5 months ago
Doctor Great Ogbeiwi has shared the message he received from veteran TV host Frank Edoho. Photo Credit: Just A Nigerian Man, Instagram/@frankedoho
Source: Facebook

Watch the doctor's Facebook video below:

Frank Edoho: Doctor's post triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the doctor's post below:

Ndor Emma said:

"Bro, it hit me right now,... In practice and by experience cheating on a man destroys him, u can't understand the gravity in this statement."

Mankind Lexy said:

"Cheating on a man does not destroy him except he chooses!

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"Cheating is an eye opening for a man to rearrange his life perfectly."

private security studio said:

"No one knows what both of them have been going through.
"Both parties have one or two negative things to say about each other."

Adigun Adekemi Christianah said:

"I agree that cheating on a man destroys him but I can tell you with my experience that cheating on a woman destroys her."

Hon Loretta Bernard said:

"In reality, truth, practice and by God's laws adultery destroys marriage. It was the only grounds for a divorce except another that Jesus Christ Himself acknowledged. This is for men and women because God is no respecter of persons.
"And you are the temple of God and God won't overlook what you use your body to do. All that we do in our bodies we will sha account for."

Oluwafunmbi Soneye Taylor said:

"The woman too has been going through a lot, cheating on a woman also destroys her..... Pain and betrayal is not gender base. I pray they both get the healing they deserve."

Read also

Female MC who recently checked Frank Edoho's Instagram page shares what she noticed

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Frank Edoho's voice note about his ex-wife's alleged affair with singer Chike had gone viral online.

Frank Edoho's deepest fear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Frank Edoho had opened up about his deepest fear amid his marriage saga.

Sandra, Edoho's second estranged wife, had earlier accused him of infidelity, emotional abuse, financial recklessness, and even pressuring her to abort their second child, in a lengthy post she made on Instagram. Frank Edoho, however, countered with his own claims, alleging that Sandra was unfaithful and had an affair with popular Afrobeats singer Chike.

Speaking on the Outside The Box podcast aired on YouTube on Saturday, May 16, Frank Edoho opened up about male vulnerability, silent struggles, and how he wishes to be remembered when his time eventually comes.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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