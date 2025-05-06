A Nigerian lady said she has successfully moved all her family members abroad, and she is happy about it

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady joined a popular challenge in which people show off their achievements

Many people who saw the video went to the comment section to congratulate her and to also which they can do the same for their loved ones

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for a Nigerian lady due to what she has achieved.

Netizens could not help but congratulate the lady after she announced on TikTok that she had achieved one of her deepest heart desires.

The lady is happy after she took her family abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@deriagbonyes and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to @deriagbonyes, she has successfully relocated all her family members abroad.

After achieving the big feat, she came on TikTok to share the good news with her followers.

She joined a trend in which people announce their achievements while walking shoulder-high.

She wrote:

"Family over everything. I too go love my family. Nothing do my shoulder. I just be first daughter Wey pack all her family enter abroad."

The lady celebrated taking her family abroad by raising her shoulders high. Photo credit: TikTok/@deriagbonyes.

A lot of her followers poured encomiums on her and also wished they could do the same thing for their family.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady takes her family members abroad

@Patosky said:

"I don see the person way finally win this challenge. Abeg take your trophy."

@ladyotega said:

"Raise the shoulder well. Abeg nothing do you."

@The Trinity said:

"My shoulders are even up for you sister, God bless you so much."

@King David said:

"Pack all her family, then how come I'm still in Nigeria."

@Chika.P said:

"Same thing my sister did. We came in through studies she run our accounts in USD for the SoA, she paid our fees as well and brought herself last."

@Venora said:

"I nor know why u dey do like this. This shoulder suppose go up pass like this na….add 50 shoulder pad join."

@Akonoba Takyiwaah said:

"Not me been 3rd child wey carry my senior and junior siblings come abroad . Where my shoulder Dey 100 degrees."

@kelsey said:

"I'm speechless, you do what some people no fit do for their own blood, may God bless you abundantly. You won the challenge I swear."

@mummy triple said:

"Let the shoulder be higher You won the challenge. Sisterhood is so proud of you. Thank you and more blessings."

@thriftwithkrisbella said:

"Na my dream be that, I will lift my family to financial stability, my parents don too suffer."

@Nnenna Blessing said:

"Well done my dear, that how it suppose to be, not the ones that only kwn themselves, God will continue to bless and keep you, first daughter for a reason."

Lady shares her experience in America

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady expressed frustration over the high cost of basic things that used to be very cheap in supermarkets.

Gina Ngwe said it is becoming hard for her to walk into the supermarket and find something she could buy for 1$.

However, Gina said she was not going to return home even if the cost of things continued to skyrocket.

