Well-wishers, fans, friends, and industry colleagues have begun visiting the residence of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo after his demise

A man who visited Alexx's house with his boss has shared his experience on social media and given out where it is located

Lamenting, the man stated that he had been driving along that road, but never knew that the late actor lived around there

A Nigerian man, Chinaecherem Dennis, has reacted on Facebook after visiting the residence of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who died at Evercare Hospital in Lagos on May 11, after a prolonged battle with kidney cancer.

According to the man, he visited Alexx's house with his boss.

Nigerian man, Chinaecherem Dennis, shares his experience after visiting Alexx Ekubo's residence. Photo Credit: Chinaecherem Dennis, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Man reacts to location of Alexx's house

Chinaecherem, in a Facebook post on May 17, stated that Alexx's house is at Northern Foreshore Estate in Chevron Road, Lekki, Lagos, and that it is open to every well-meaning Nigerian wishing to pay a condolence visit to the actor's family.

He observed that many of Alexx's industry colleagues were present when he visited the residence with his boss.

Chinaecherem added that he had been driving along that road and never knew that Alexx's house was around there.

While admitting that it was Alexx's demise that brought him to his house, he stated that the actor's death is a sobering reflection for him.

He wrote on Facebook:

"I and my boss just visited Alex Ekubo's house in Northern Foreshore estate in Chevron Road. The house is open for every well-meaning Nigerian to pay a condolence visit to his family.

"If you get to Northern Foreshore estate, just tell the security you are going to Alex Ekubo's house, they will direct you.

"So many of his Nollywood colleagues are here.

"Imagine, I have been driving along this road, I never knew you live around here.

"Your demise brought me to your house. Chai.

"It's well. This is really a sober reflection for me. Once again Alex, May God rest your soul. Amen."

A man, Chinaecherem Dennis, who visited Alexx Ekubo's house, has mourned his demise. Photo Credit: Chinaecherem Dennis, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video of Alexx Ekubo's duplex and his exotic cars had resurfaced after his death.

Alexx Ekubo's neighbour shows his house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx Ekubo's neighbour, named Nenye, had shared a video of his house following his demise.

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, with many netizens criticising the lady for being insensitive and attempting to chase clout. Reacting to his demise in her Facebook post on May 12, Nenye recalled her encounter with Alexx one early morning in 2025.

According to Nenye, she was going for a morning walk when she saw him standing in front of his house, and she was so excited to see him. Nenye stated that they exchanged pleasantries and from then on, she often saw him in his car when he went in or out. She described his death as disheartening and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Her video showed what appears to be the exterior of Alexx's alleged abode, and the clip was taken at night in the company of her pals.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng