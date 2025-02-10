A Nigerian lady celebrated as her mother returned to the country after spending eight years abroad

She shared a video showing when she and her sister reunited with their mum at the airport in Benin, Edo state

Many who came across the video welcomed the woman and shared similar experiences about their parents

A lady rejoiced as she celebrated her mother's return to Nigeria after relocating abroad.

She revealed that her mum travelled 8 years ago, showing the moment they reunited at the airport.

The lady showed how she welcomed her mother after 8 years apart. Photo: @rich.molly75

A video by @rich.molly75 on TikTok showed the moment she and her sister reunited with their mum at the airport.

In the video, they ran to meet their mother at the airport and gave her a money bouquet while hugging her excitedly.

They also brought traditional singers who welcomed the woman by singing cultural songs and playing instruments.

She said:

“Being able to see your mother after 8 years is worth it. We have missed you mummy. Welcome home my most expensive diamond.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady reunites with mum

Many who came across the video welcomed the woman and shared similar experiences about their parents.

@mercy_xx said:

"I hope I cry like this next year I miss my mom soo much next year makes it 10years. she left for greener pastures. My only prayer point for 2025 is to see a face to face again."

@30.5.2024 said:

"Wetin she go for 8 years?"

@Ayinmi193 said:

"God please don't let anything happen to my mum I can't leave without that woman."

Big Baby Ella said:

"My own came back last year December after 9years and die last week Saturday."

@AG said:

"Haven’t seen my mum in 10 years. Just wished she traveled, keep resting mum."

@Black said:

"I know una mama na nice woman,she live in Italy."

@April said:

"I never hug my mother before… that love nd connection isn’t there I don’t know why,maybe because of the way she treated me wen i was little,but I promise to give my children all the love."

