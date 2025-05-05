A young Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok revealing her husband's alleged infidelity

In a video, she accused her husband of asking out almost all the girls living in her area without any regard for his wife

Social media users who came across the emotional post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's emotional revelation on social media has exposed the challenge she faces in her marriage.

In a video, she accused her husband of infidelity, claiming that he had approached many girls in their area.

Lady dubs husband a cheat on TikTok

The lady, known on TikTok as @oghomwen1, shared her story with a mixture of sadness and frustration.

She expressed her disappointment and hurt, revealing that her husband's actions had left her feeling disrespected and unvalued.

According to her, his behaviour extended beyond his interactions with ladies in their area, as he was also active on dating apps.

She said:

"Nothing do my shoulders. I just remember say my husband don ask almost all the girls wey dey my area out. E even Dey dating app sef. Nor vex nothing go make me post e pics. Not even on my fb, WhatsApp or any so media. Even on his birthday I nor Dey post am. Na me Dey wan laugh abi."

Reactions as lady calls out cheating husband

The TikTok post sparked reactions from many users who consoled and advised her in the comments section.

Many sympathised with her, offering words of encouragement and support over her marital issues.

@Pinkega asked:

"What are you still doing with it can’t u divorce it?"

@Stephanie reacted:

"Is this not a call for divorce? Cause what kind of street bingo is this."

@bolatito378 said:

"Na my husband twin be that oo."

@amara asked:

"Aunty you are strong o, how do you cope with it?"

@Maryam Abduljaleel said:

"If you say ur husband matter no dey worry you again gather her."

@Uka Joy said:

"I see two kiss for my husband bag I ask him he said is since 2013 for bag may I dey put clothes everyday na yesterday I see am."

@kenechukwuuche1 said:

"And them go reject him, those girls will be feeling too proud to dey greet you."

@Cynthia | Digital Products said:

"He’s working so hard to get you a sister from another mother."

@꧁༆𝐗𝐨̄𝐱𝐨̈ said:

"It is very caring and loving trying to find you soul sister from another mother is not an easy job."

@Maggiey said:

"Omo this challenge don end na u win am but wait ohh wat if ur husband or em family come see this post men and disgracing themselves 5&6."

@Chisom Chibueze said:

"I can imagine the inner pain even with the cruise. Some men can do better that’s why when they reach abroad them humble bcos u have more power."

@Chantel said:

"Sis no vex. Na me swear for your husband. Abeg Dey manage am Dey go."

@amakalolo_unfiltered said:

"I first think say na cruise. Omo things Dey happen for inside some marriages o."

@user9110306964854 said:

"Abeg nor born for am again, just leave am mk only himself dy marry heself for the marriage."

@SUNSHINE said:

"This is my husband oo even some of my neighbors too he sleeps with them. The kind shame wey dey catch me sometimes ehnnn like those girls go dey look you one kind."

@Andrew D.K added:

"Funny enough most ladies under this cs that wants their own man. Are dating someone else’s man knowing or unknowingly. So it goes around. Una doh. Divorce go even tire everybody."

Married woman cheats back on husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman in the diaspora narrated how she cheated back on her husband after she caught him in bed with a woman.

In a video, she shared what her husband told her when she caught him cheating and how his family advised her not to leave the marriage over infidelity.

